Incoming universally?

The social policy of successive governments has been based on a simple premise for a quarter of a century or so. If you had a job then you would be economically secure. And with employment at record levels, we now know that a job is not enough. Economic insecurity persists and remains a challenge that every progressive is alert to.

In a recent series on economic security, the RSA has concluded that 30 per cent of workers are either chronically or acutely precarious. Forty per cent remain in a situation of uncertainty – it is a 30-40-30 working society.

We know that there is more in-work than out-of-work poverty, and 30 per cent of people experience poverty in each four-year period. And the RSA work shows that 40 per cent of workers have access to accessible savings of less than £1,000 (32 per cent have less than £500).

What on earth has all this got to do with universal basic income? Everything, as it happens.

The whole purpose of the social contract is to counter-balance market driven insecurity with social security (hence the name).

However, in the modern incarnation, that was flipped into a belief that engaging in the market, in and of itself, would constitute security. And now we have a system replete with sanctions, conditions and the arbitrary interference of the state in deciding what is best for individuals. Economic insecurity and its harmful impacts on the individual and families is a constant for too many – in or out of work. Our system is essentially ‘flexinsecurity’ as opposed to ‘flexicurity’ as enjoyed in Scandinavia.

UBI works differently. It means everyone can count on a baseline. It is not enough to escape poverty in itself but in allowing the individual to make good work choices, develop their skills from time to time, undertake caring responsibilities and even setting up a business it provides a platform to do so.

Wherever it has been tried, it has led to improved health, educational outcomes, and better life choices. Withdrawal from work has basically been non-existent, though some have adjusted their hours slightly to better accommodate family responsibilities.

Does it cost more than the current system? Yes, because it provides more security for more families. Is it unaffordable? We could properly fund a UBI and state spending would still be at 40 per cent of gross domestic product – without increases in tax for basic rate taxpayers.

Is it a magic bullet or a panacea? Of course not, but it is a key component of a modern secure social contract.

There are three reasons not to engage with a proper discussion on UBI. First, you do not think economic insecurity exists or matters. Second, you think the current system can be tweaked to resolve economic insecurity despite evidence to the contrary. Third, you do not want to lean in to the politics of making the case for change.

But surely progressives need to bold? There, the case for UBI and I did not mention the robots once.

Anthony Painter is director of the RSA’s Action and Research Centre

