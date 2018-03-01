Message from the frontline

If you are in higher education (which is inherently competitive and expensive), you have two options available to you and you are able to pursue both. You can enrol in services at your institution, and you can also be referred to NHS services and hope that you are picked up by the community care team before you reach crisis. What happens if you have not gone to university? What happens if you are an apprentice? What happens if you are a young worker? You do not have the luxury of back-up services should the needs for a referral fail you.

Luciana Berger on the Tories’ failure on mental health

Yes, it is essential that universities offer welfare, counselling and support – however mental health conditions require clinical intervention. If you end up in accident and emergency in crisis and have been exclusively using university services they will have no medical notes for you. Moreover, when you inevitably graduate, the service you have been relying on disappears and you will find yourself at the bottom of an excruciatingly long waiting list.