Podcast special: In conversation with Jonathan Powell

Jonathan Powell, former chief of staff to Tony Blair in No 10, talks to Progress chair Alison McGovern MP about Brexit and the Irish border
Powell played a unique role in the peace process, helping to negotiate the Good Friday Agreement and the return of power-sharing government to Northern Ireland. As Brexit developments begin to put those achievements in doubt, Powell offers his expert analysis to find a way through the looming crisis.
Speaking on 28 February 2018, this podcast was originally a live event for members of the Progress Thousand Club.
