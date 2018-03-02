Estate-sanctioned

YES

This country needs to build a lot more homes. Many of these are inevitably going to have to be built on public land, some of which will already have housing on it.

However, building new homes, and especially the dreaded words ‘estate regeneration’, has become a toxic issue. In this atmosphere it has become very hard to have constructive conversations with residents about how building new homes can, if done right, improve their lives while solving the housing crisis.

Blunt instrument it may be, but securing residents’ permission to demolish their homes through a ballot breaks through the current logjam and can help increase the numbers of new genuinely affordable homes being built.

There is no reason why the need to hold ballots will slow down much needed good developments. After all, ballots were necessary to secure Government funding to re-build estates until 2005 and many were won.

I agree ballots cannot be allowed to become a way for nimbys to block much needed new homes, so I strongly welcome Sadiq Khan’s proposal to extend the franchise to people on the housing waiting list in the area being consulted. If possible, I would go even further and give a vote to all those on the waiting list in the affected council ward. This would give a voice to the often voiceless, increase the chances of good developments being supported and incentivise landlords to offer the maximum number of new homes to local people at rents they can afford.

Frankly, if ballots force landlords to focus on how local people will benefit from any change, and engage residents in planning the future of their communities, then so much the better.

I know all Labour councillors approach estate regeneration with the right motivations but, frankly, not all others do. For example, Khan was absolutely right to halt Barnet council’s plan to significantly cut the number of social rented homes on the Grahame Park estate. Schemes like Grahame Park would have seen communities destroyed and lives uprooted. Our estates should never be seen as assets on a balance sheet to be exploited; they are people’s homes and communities.

I have no doubt that the right schemes to re-build estates can improve residents’ lives. I look at the Market and Packington estates in Islington as estate re-builds that really benefitted their local residents. Both projects were approved by a ballot, the need for which forced the council and housing associations to really involve residents in their plans. The result of that resident engagement process was a better scheme.

There can be no doubt that we need private as well as public investment in new homes if we are to solve the housing crisis. But private investment needs stability. Investors say privately to me that the current toxic environment around house building makes planning investment very difficult and they would welcome the clarity a ballot brings. It could actually speed up new house building.

The demolition of people’s homes is a massive step to take. Ballots will, rightly, put the focus on the needs of existing residents and those in housing need. I have no doubt that if the offer to residents is right, then ballots will be successful. Frankly, if the offer to residents is wrong, then perhaps the scheme should never have been suggested in the first place.

Richard Watts is leader of the London borough of Islington. He tweets at @RichardWatts01

Photo: Nigel Cox