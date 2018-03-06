Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Podcast

Free movement: can it be changed?

Progress
March 6, 2018
1 min read

The only possible way to stay in the single market is to win over public support for freedom of movement. So what changes can be made within free movement to give us more control over our borders? And is reform to free movement a pipe dream?

Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Richard Angell are joined by Pat McFadden to discuss whether it’s possible to win over voters.

Further reading:

Pat McFadden’s Marshall plan for the working class

James Bloodworth on labour market reforms

Richard Angell’s 10 reforms to keep us in the single market

Henna Shah on the immigration culture war

Progress editorial: We need to cut off the options that allow our opponents to disguise their prejudices as caring about inequality

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Progress

is a movement of centre-left Labour members.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Section: Progress Magazine

Reality bites

Ignoring immigration and championing the gig economy has left low‑paid workers disillusioned and desperate, finds James Bloodworth Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.It takes time...

James Bloodworth
8 min read

Sign up to our daily roundup email

int(0)