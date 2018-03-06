Free movement: can it be changed?

The only possible way to stay in the single market is to win over public support for freedom of movement. So what changes can be made within free movement to give us more control over our borders? And is reform to free movement a pipe dream?
Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Richard Angell are joined by Pat McFadden to discuss whether it’s possible to win over voters.
Further reading:
Pat McFadden’s Marshall plan for the working class
James Bloodworth on labour market reforms
Richard Angell’s 10 reforms to keep us in the single market
Henna Shah on the immigration culture war
Progress editorial: We need to cut off the options that allow our opponents to disguise their prejudices as caring about inequality
