Mental health: parity of esteem?

Conor Pope is joined by Alison McGovern MP, Luciana Berger MP and mental health professional Joanne Harding to discuss whether we are getting better at talking about mental health, and what effect that is having on treatment. Do we need more integration or less? Just what is parity of esteem? Plus: what exactly is the point of the spring statement?

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;&amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;

Further reading:

Support the Labour Campaign for Mental Health

Luciana Berger on Jeremy Hunt’s mental health workforce plan

Joanne Harding on the struggle for parity

Liz Dobres on the Tories’ empty words

Find out more about the Time to Change Charter

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.