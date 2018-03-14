Only blight at the end of the tunnel

Philip Hammond tried to paint a rosy picture yesterday, but the reality is there is more pain to come, writes Peter Hain

In yesterday’s Spring statement Philip Hammond claimed that in autumn 2016 he relaxed George Osborne’s fiscal rules for repairing the public finances, including funding extra public spending in 2018-19. Yesterday, economist Vicky Price tweeted that Hammond’s decision to scrap Osborne’s fiscal rules straight after the Brexit referendum had helped cushion the blow to the economy of the referendum result. Has Hammond really relaxed the tight Tory grip on the economy? If so, why is economic growth getting worse rather than better? Why is Britain stuck in a five-year slowdown instead of speeding up like the eurozone?

It is true that in his 2016 Autumn Statement Hammond set new dates for hitting debt and deficit targets, recognising that Osborne had been above budget and behind schedule from the start. He relaxed the fiscal squeeze that Osborne had announced for 2017/18 to 2019/20. Osborne had previously bragged about having squeezed the British economy harder than any other advanced economy – between 2010 and 2013 in a combination of public spending cuts and tax rises he took over £30bn of spending out of the economy. This caused growth to stall in 2011 and 2012. And, in his final budget of March 2016, Osborne revealed plans for another such fiscal squeeze, this time a two-year £50bn package. Osborne’s ongoing austerity strategy explains why our economy has grown slower and slower every year since 2014, with no change in our prospects before 2021 according to the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Hammond quietly loosened this planned squeeze to £35bn in November 2016 and eased it again in March 2018 to £15bn. But he still intends to take spending out of an economy that is lagging behind; at a time when the Bank of England has already begun to raise interest rates. With growth continuing to slow this is no time for the chancellor to take his foot off the fiscal accelerator, yet that is exactly what Hammond plans to do.

The Spring statement was a tribute to minimalism from a minister short of things to say. His wanted the figures speak for themselves, and for us to judge him on his record. But the story they tell is that the economy is falling far short of the growth rate we need to end austerity and balance the books. Some commentators called on the chancellor to use the leeway represented by January’s lower than expected public borrowing figures to boost public spending by £7bn. This is nowhere near enough to break out of austerity and get the economy growing again as fast as it did before the financial crisis. Over the decade to 2007 real Gross Domestic Product grew at an average rate of three per cent a year, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. That is the kind of growth target we should be pursuing, starting with a substantial fiscal stimulus of the order of £30bn for each of the next two years, with the focus on housing, infrastructure investment and skills.

Hammond kept quiet about the budget squeeze he still has in the pipeline. He kept calm but he plans to carry on cutting. Those on the receiving end see blight not light at the end of the tunnel.

Peter Hain is a former cabinet minister and a member of the House of Lords. He tweets @PeterHain

