Review – The Candidate: Jeremy Corbyn’s Improbable Path to Power

Sue Macmillan reviews Alex Nunns’ insider account of Jeremy Corbyn’s rise to become leader of the Labour party, with this updated edition including the story of last year’s snap election

All election accounts suffer from the same problem: it is extremely difficult to separate the factors that lead us to cast our votes. Any attempt to explain the results of elections therefore end up focusing heavily on correlation rather than causation: the winning side did x and they won, so x must have led to the victory.

In 2017, the ‘winning’ side did not win per se, but as the result of last year’s general election was so contrary to expectations, it was only a matter of time before Corbyn’s team told their victor’s story.

In a fast-paced account, Nunns documents the events of the snap election in detail. He rightly identifies the triumphs of the campaign – the huge accidental success of the leaked manifesto, the wisdom of using rallies to cut through the prevailing media narrative and the electoral masterstroke that was the party’s stance on article 50. We get a behind-the-scenes insight into the decision to make a speech on security after the terrorist attacks. It was bold and paid off. Similarly, the decision to send Corbyn to the ITV debate was brave and he rightly praises Corbyn’s team for their capoeira strategy – turning their opponents’ strengths into weaknesses on so many occasions. He also covers the Tory campaign’s collapse well.

A few things jar though. A large number of pages are given over to the argument that Corbyn could have been prime minister if only Labour headquarters had taken a more offensive approach to target seats. It is an argument worth considering, but it is bizarre to include a long direct quote from Unite’s Len McCluskey on his strong pessimism in the midst of the campaign and then 10 pages later include, without critique, a post-hoc argument from the leader’s office that Southside should have known to be more bold in the seats they were targeting. Hindsight really is a wonderful thing.

It is in documenting the social media activity of the election that Nunns really cannot separate his causes from his correlations. He waxes lyrical about the organic social media activity generated throughout the campaign by Corbyn supporters. He is right that the scale of this activity was impressive. But he is at pains to refute the accusation that it is an echo chamber and in doing so appears to suggest that the activity was one of the most important factors in giving Labour 40 per cent of the vote. Even Barack Obama’s team, the standard-bearer for online campaigning, would not have gone that far. They were always clear that online activity does not convince undecided voters; instead it mobilises your supporters to work offline for you. Nunns fails to convince that it was social media that turned Labour’s fortunes around.

Overall this is a well-written account of the snap election, told exclusively from the viewpoint of those around Corbyn. It will either annoy or delight you if you hold entrenched views on the party under Corbyn – but it certainly will not bore.

Sue Macmillan is a councillor in the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham. She tweets @suemacmillan

