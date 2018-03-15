What a 30-year-old letter tells us about our politicians’ attitudes to Russia

The Andreyeva affair still sets a context for those who seek to excuse Vladimir Putin’s crimes, writes Adrian McMenamin

Thirty years ago this week Europe was gripped by a Russian drama. This was not about spies but ideology and what became known as the ‘Andreyeva affair’ echoes yet.

Nina Andreyeva was an obscure instructor at a technical institute in what was then Leningrad. It is hard to believe she actually wrote the letter that appeared in the newspaper Soviet Russia on 13 March 1988, but given she is still alive and an unrepentant defender of Joseph Stalin, neither did it particularly misrepresent her.

The letter was framed as a defence of Mikhail Gorbachev’s programme of restructuring (‘perestroika’) and openness (‘glasnost’) but really it was an attack on the emerging radicals in Soviet society and timed to hit the presses when Gorbachev was out of the country. On his return it took all his authority to demand it be rejected in the official press and to ensure that those behind it – principally his deputy Yegor Ligachev – dropped their promotional campaign.

Why does it matter today? Because so many of its perspectives are shared by those close to Jeremy Corbyn. In a short column I can hardly do this argument justice, but here are a couple of key points.

First, there is the diminishing of the history of repression and murder associated with communist rule.

For Andreyeva, such interest is ‘hypertrophied’ and ‘overshadows the objective comprehension of the past’. For Seumas Milne, Stalin’s terror is being ‘progressively inflated’ and the victory of the Red Army in the great patriotic war must stand as some sort of mitigation for the purges and repression of the 1930s, as the latter took place as the country created the industrial might that smashed the Wehrmacht back to Berlin.

Andreyeva too believes that Stalin’s crimes are mitigated by those military and industrial victories. For her the glory of the industrialisation of the Soviet Union is shown by ‘the joy of living’ demonstrated in propaganda films (I am reminded of what starry-eyed leftists wrote of Venezuela in happier times) while Stalin’s crimes are products of ‘the most complicated transitional period’. We must conclude she, like Andrew Murray (and Nikita Khrushchev whose phrase this actually was) believes ‘against imperialists, we are all Stalinists’.

Looking at this week’s Russian crisis we have to say that ultimately Milne and Murray are not responsible for anything Corbyn actually says – he has to take responsibility for his own words. But all leading politicians rely on advisers to process news and information and guide them on the way. Corbyn’s real fault is to pick two people whose history and political associations make them utterly unsuitable to hold such a role for the leader of the Labour party.

Corbyn’s supporters this week are whining that he has been treated unfairly by the media – and by many Labour members of parliament – for merely asking questions about the government’s response to the crisis. But he can hardly expect his decision to place two hardcore apologists for the Soviet Union in his inner circle not to lead people to conclude that he – at the very least – has no big issue with defenders of the USSR and its role in the cold war.

Milne and Murray would not be facing such criticisms if we could find articles from either of them written in defence of the 1953 uprising in East Germany, the 1956 revolution in Hungary, Czechoslovakia’s ‘socialism with a human face’ in 1968 or even Poland’s period of ‘horizontal communism’ in 1981. But if such articles exist they are extremely obscure. So well hidden, in fact, that it seems reasonable to believe they do not exist at all. The cupboard seems equally bare when it comes to anything they might have written in praise of Gorbachev and perestroika. Then, and now, they seem to have been consistently wrong about the morality and motivations of those in and around the Kremlin. ––––– Adrian McMenamin is a Progress columnist. His blog articles on the Andreyeva affair can be read here. He tweets @adrianmcmenamin ––––– Photo