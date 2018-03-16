The Last Word: a question of life and death

Conor Lamb’s victory may be a beacon of hope for Democrats, but that does not mean we should be complacent, writes Robert Philpot

On Tuesday, Conor Lamb, a young former Marine and federal prosecutor, demonstrated just how deep voters’ disillusionment with Donald Trump runs.

He was the Democrat candidate in a special election in a Pennsylvania district which the president won by 20 points in 2016. While votes continue to be counted, Lamb holds a wafer-thin, but consistent, lead, and has declared victory.

The result is a huge upset. ‘A sign of weakness in the beating heart of Trump’s political base — a place where red “Make America Great Again” caps were worn proudly throughout the last presidential campaign and where passion for the economic protectionism that Trump has made his creed rivals the passion for the Pittsburgh Steelers,’ as the Washington Post put it.

Unlike in last year’s Alabama Senate race, the Republicans cannot blame the fact that their candidate was an alleged child molester. Nor can they plausibly claim that the race was not a referendum on Trump.

As he does with everything else, the president made the election all about him. He has travelled to the district twice in recent weeks, and held a huge rally there on Saturday night to shore up support among the white working-class voters who dominate this reliably Republican slice of western Pennsylvania close to Pittsburgh.

The Republicans poured money into the race – $7m on TV and radio advertising alone – while the president’s announcement of iron and aluminium tariffs was well-timed to boost support for his party’s candidate.

Lamb’s apparent victory adds a new dimension to the debate which has raked the party since Hillary Clinton’s loss: whether it should concentrate is efforts on suburbanites, white liberals, the young and minorities or try to rebuild its support among blue-collar voters. Early analysis of the result suggests the choice may not be the binary one some claim. Lamb pulled off the considerable feat of holding onto the gains Clinton made in affluent, educated areas; repairing the Democrats’ losses among voters who picked Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but switched to Trump in 2016; and winning over voters who did not vote for either Obama or Clinton.

That parts of Trump’s working-class base may be souring on the president is unsurprising. The president touts the strength of the stock market and the American economy, but wages continue to stagnate and, in what has been termed the ‘prosperity paradox’, growth remains concentrated in those states which voted for Clinton.

‘“Trump Country” is not experiencing the renaissance he predicted,’ wrote the commentator EJ Dionne this week, ‘in part because he could not have kept his outsize promises in the first place’.

The energy, effort and media focus expended on the Pennsylvania election has much to do with November’s mid-term elections. If the Democrats can win, or even run the Republicans close, in districts such as this, they must surely fancy their chances in the 23 Republican-held seats in the House of Representatives that also voted for Clinton.

‘We should be able to elect a box of hammers in this district. If we’re losing here, you can bet there is a Democratic wave coming,’ a veteran Republican consultant and Trump critic, Mike Murphy, argued.

Indeed, as political analyst Harry Enten suggested, this is not an isolated result but one that confirms other trends. At 22 per cent, the swing to the Democrats on Tuesday was a little above the average the party has registered in other congressional special elections held over the past year. Such elections are historically a good predictor of the outcome of midterm elections.

Stuck consistently below 40 per cent, Trump’s approval rating – which is below that of Barack Obama heading into the disastrous 2010 and 2014 midterm elections – points towards Democrats picking up 30-40 seats in the House of Representatives, comfortably clear of the 23 net gains they need to win control. The Republicans’ deficit in the generic ballot – a question which asks voters which party they intend to support – places them in the worst position of any majority party going into a midterm election since 1938.

It is a long way to go until November and an even greater stretch until Trump himself next faces the voters in 2020.

A Democratic wave in the midterm elections may make the president’s life highly uncomfortable for the next two years. Leaving aside the threat of impeachment, the party will be able to use Congress’ oversight powers to probe the multiple abuses of power and corruption which are the hallmark of this administration. However, defeat in November does not necessarily spell rejection for Trump in 2020. Harry Truman, Bill Clinton and Obama all faced humiliating midterm election defeats before winning re-election.

Moreover, Trump is no ordinary president. Populists make their own rules, and defy many of those which have traditionally governed politics. Last week, seven years after his fall from power, Silvio Berlusconi became Italy’s kingmaker once again. Radical right populist parties in Poland, Hungary and Austria have similarly proved remarkably resilient. Chaotic and ineffective in power and invariably more corrupt and self-serving than the ‘political class’ they campaign against, such parties appear to survive broken promises much more easily than their more conventional competitors do.

The explanation for this is not hard to discern. As the political scientists Jordan Kyle and Yascha Mounk recently wrote, populists thrive on disenchantment with the democratic institutions, as well as deep social, economic and cultural divisions and frustrations. ‘Since these underlying causes are rarely remedied after populists are deposed, it’s not surprising that the same kind of politics can live on,’ they write. Populists also do lasting damage, destroying ‘the most basic rules and norms of the political system’ and breeding a culture in which all politicians are seen as equally corrupt and untrustworthy.

Moreover, as the historian and writer Anne Applebaum has argued, if you believe – as the likes of Trump, Viktor Orban and Jarosław Kaczyński claim – that they represent the last bastion in the defence of western civilization against the liberals and ‘globalists’ who are intent on destroying it, then allegations of nepotism, lying and corruption, most of it propagated by the ‘fake’ media, may simply not bother you that much.

Tuesday’s election in Pennsylvania increases the likelihood of us hearing much more during the course of this year about the imminent demise of Trumpism.

Reports of president’s political death are, though, likely to be greatly exaggerated.

Eager to appease?

Throughout its history, the Labour party has rarely struggled to identify acts of aggression and their perpetrators. In the 1930s, it opposed appeasement and the shameful policy of non-intervention in the Spanish civil war. During the second world war, Clement Attlee led the party into a coalition to save the country from the existential threat of Nazism. At the outbreak of the Cold War, Attlee and Ernest Bevin helped to establish NATO and the Marshall Plan and secure Britain’s security with the development of an independent nuclear deterrent.

This is not a tradition associated with any one wing or faction of the party. In 1982, after Argentina’s military rulers had invaded the Falkland Islands, Michael Foot, a hero to the left, delivered one of the most powerful speeches in parliament, attacking ‘an act of naked, unqualified aggression, carried out in the most shameful and disreputable circumstances’. ‘Any guarantee from this invading force is utterly worthless—as worthless as any of the guarantees that are given by this same Argentine junta to its own people,’ he argued.

Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters repeatedly claim that he is somehow more authentically Labour than those who have led the party over the past 30 years. His failure this week to unequivocally call out Putin’s Russia for carrying out a chemical weapons attack on British soil shows how false that claim is.

An NHS for all

Albert Thompson has lived in Britain for 44 years. His mother, an NHS nurse, brought him here from Jamaica as a teenager. Thompson worked all his adult life as a mechanic until 10 years ago, when he was diagnosed with lymphoma. Now, after paying his taxes for three decades, the Home Office is questioning his right to remain in Britain. The decision is, literally, life-threatening: the NHS is treating him as an overseas visitor and saying he will have to pay £54,000 for the radiotherapy he needs to combat prostate cancer.

As the Guardian reported last weekend, Thompson’s case is not unique: ‘there has been a sharp rise in cases involving retirement-age Commonwealth citizens who have lived continuously in the UK for about 50 years, but are facing questions about their immigration status, resulting in evictions, refusal of benefits and dismissal from work.’

Theresa May said on Wednesday she unaware of Thompson’s case and would look into it. She should do so carefully. It is, after all, the entirely predictable and logical outcome of many of the petty, mean-spirited policies she has pursued first at the Home Office and then since her arrival in No 10.

Robert Philpot is a contributing editor to Progress, and writes the weekly Last Word column. He tweets at @Robert_Philpot

