Letter from… Budapest

With a consistently strong poll lead, it would now take something extraordinary for the Fidesz party not to win the general election on 8 April, returning Viktor Orbán as prime minister, explains András Bíró-Nagy

The overall theme of the Hungarian government continues to be that of protection at every level – from ‘Brussels’ and other attempts at ‘foreign domination’; from the ‘George Soros Plan’ and concomitant ‘Muslim invasion of Christian Hungary’; from the multinational corporations; and from ‘domestic enemies’ that seek to ‘undermine’ Hungary. In an increasingly tumultuous and rapidly changing world and economy, a government that can credibly promise this kind of nearly all-round protection has clearly tapped into the public psyche, even if many of the risks it professes to guard against have been artificially hyped up by its own propaganda.

Fidesz thrives on a wave of hatred it has fomented in Hungarian society against migrants, liberals and, increasingly, anyone who disagrees with its politics. Although surveys suggest that Hungarians are aware of some of the downsides of Orbán’s rule (such as the desolate state of the health and education systems, systemic corruption and rising inequality), from a Machiavellian perspective, these efforts have clearly paid off. Combined with a solid economic performance, including a respectable growth rate – though one of the lowest in a booming region and fuelled by European Union funds – Fidesz’s position appears safe.

The real race for the leftwing and liberal parties is about the future dominance on the left, not replacing Fidesz. A clear indication of this development is that there will be no comprehensive list with the participation of all leftwing and liberal parties at the next elections. While these parties should focus all their energy on offering an alternative to Orbán’s illiberal regime, there will be tough competition between the Socialist party (MSZP), former socialist prime minister Ferenc Gyurcsány’s left-liberal Democratic Coalition party (DK) and the Greens (LMP) for the leading position on the left as well.

A lot still depends on whether these parties manage to join forces in the single-member constituencies, meaning that at least they can field a single challenger in districts where the opposition has a chance to win. Fidesz’s majority might depend on this question.

According to the polls, it is likely that the 2018 elections will lead to a less fragmented left in the next cycle. While MSZP, DK and LMP are expected to reach the parliamentary threshold, liberal Együtt and Hungary’s wannabe Macronists Momentum would need a miracle in the campaign to make it into the parliament. Whoever comes out first from this internal leftwing competition, the tasks ahead will be huge: the left should be rebuilt completely, both in terms of vision (and attractive policies) and organizational background (including media).

By wasting most of the current parliamentary term on internal struggles, the left has offered far-right Jobbik a unique opportunity to become the main challenger to the governing party. However, the far-right has its own difficulties, as Fidesz has been outflanking Jobbik from the right for some time – especially since the refugee crisis began. But while it remains the most-supported opposition party, Jobbik is apparently still not acceptable to most voters in the centre, in spite of a Marine Le Pen-inspired detoxification strategy. Fidesz, meanwhile, is now a real threat to its far-right base.

For now, the key question is how Orbán’s Fidesz will react to another victory. Nothing in the past eight years suggests that consolidation and generosity will be on the agenda. The weakness of the opposition is likely to keep Fidesz focused on Brussels, Soros, non-governmental organisations, the Central European University, critical media, and reducing the role of local governments. The odds are that the post-election months will feature actions that will give the EU a lot to think about concerning Hungary’s future as a politically diverse, democratic and European community.

András Bíró-Nagy is co-director of Policy Solutions, a Hungarian thinktank. He tweets @bironagyandras

