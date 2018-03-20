Antisocial media

Social media means constituents are closer to their representatives than ever before – this comes with its dangers as well as its benefits, explains Malcolm Clarke

I first began working for a member of parliament in 2010. Both new and existing MPs were encouraged to attend social media training sessions, to learn best practice and how to avoid mistakes. I created a Facebook page and Twitter account and between us we began to post information and updates.

We knew that social media tended to attract criticism and blocking abusive Twitter accounts was commonplace, but during the European Union referendum the levels of abuse reached fever pitch. The campaign period polarised opinion – usually polite constituents became more unpredictable and the unpredictable constituents much worse. A combination of my employer’s raised profile and media attention following some negative press coverage resulted in a deluge of abuse flowing into our inboxes, both analogue and digital.

The scale of the comments we received led us to delete our Facebook page. We even had to stop answering the telephones for a few hours just after the media faux pas. Voicemails left for us were threatening and nasty. It felt like every nasty political troll was, for a short time, focused on us. In the lead up to polling day we learned of the horrific fatal attack on Jo Cox, and when the police notified us of four corroborated death threats on polling day towards my employer, the threat hung over us. When the polls closed at 10pm, I felt a huge sense of relief.

Immediately after the referendum the criticism returned to ‘normal’ levels as if someone had flicked a switch. The Leave campaign had gained the support of the disenfranchised and disaffected members of society by promoting a view that the EU was the source of all our problems. Austerity and other domestic government decisions were not mentioned, though perversely responsible for the disaffection of many Leave voters. I was fascinated that our office did not receive a single email gloating about the result. Not one.

The majority of people I met during my seven years in the job were a pleasure to deal with, but we know that criticising and demonising politics and politicians is a national sport. No matter what politicians do, they will always be vilified by sections of society and, of course, each other. Politics is belittled in the media and there are thousands of blogs written by armchair experts, often with very little to no experience of elected office, but who add their commentary to the hundreds of thousands of words written about politics every day. Disagreement is what fuels political debate, but it is easy for the focus to shift to the disagreement itself rather than the substantive policies under discussion.

Until quite recently MPs received very little correspondence. Even as recently as 2001, I know that my own MP set time aside each week to write handwritten replies to letters received from constituents. Fast forward to 2010, the development of mass campaigning platforms like 38 Degrees, where a full email can be sent with one click to your MP or councillor, results in far more correspondence.

With numbers of abusive messages on the rise, how do we respond? There are no easy solutions, because banning a user on any platform does not necessarily stop the perpetrator. The serial abuser simply re-registers a new account under a new email address and carries on. IP bans can be solved by setting up proxy IP addresses. A new email account takes a few minutes to set up, so all we can do with the most persistent trolls is slow them down.

Social media is here to stay and remains a fantastic means of engaging with the public and distributing information in a cost-effective way. The Scottish referendum, EU referendum and recent General Elections were all shaped by discussions and debates that took place online and engaged many news voters, particularly young people in the democratic process who would otherwise may not have participated.

There remains, however, a small minority of people who use these platforms in a negative way and take advantage of the ease of online anonymity to cause offence and distress. It seems that women MPs are targeted most aggressively but I am sure every MP has experienced it. We must be honest with ourselves and ensure we manage the downside of these platforms of communication to ensure that political engagement remains welcoming for everyone and not just reserved for those with the thickest skin or the loudest voice.

In addressing these issues, we will protect future candidates, current elected members and members of the public who, in an effectively functioning democracy, should not be discouraged from maintaining contact with their elected representatives to hold them to account. The responsibility we have as individuals, as government and as society is to challenge and penalise abusive behaviour whenever we encounter it.

Malcolm Clarke is a Durham county councillor. He tweets @mal255

