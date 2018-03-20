LIVE SPECIAL: Should progressives embrace the fourth industrial revolution?

Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Wes Streeting debate whether automation should be championed or feared in this special live show from Progress Political Weekend 2018

Also: discover the most obscene election slogan in history and test your political knowledge against the two parliamentarians.

