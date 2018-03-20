Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
LIVE SPECIAL: Should progressives embrace the fourth industrial revolution?

March 20, 2018
Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Wes Streeting debate whether automation should be championed or feared in this special live show from Progress Political Weekend 2018

Also: discover the most obscene election slogan in history and test your political knowledge against the two parliamentarians.

Further reading:

‘We, Robots’ – Alison McGovern on new technology

Lauren Crowley on making innovation work for workers

Too gig to fail? Wes Streeting on the excess of the gig economy

