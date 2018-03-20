LIVE SPECIAL: Should progressives embrace the fourth industrial revolution?

Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Wes Streeting debate whether automation should be championed or feared in this special live show from Progress Political Weekend 2018
Also: discover the most obscene election slogan in history and test your political knowledge against the two parliamentarians.
Further reading:
‘We, Robots’ – Alison McGovern on new technology
Lauren Crowley on making innovation work for workers
Too gig to fail? Wes Streeting on the excess of the gig economy
