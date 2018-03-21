How to combat Brexit? Start in your local area

The numbers show North Norfolk is likely to suffer greatly from a hard Brexit, writes Martyn Sloman

Early in January I heard former Europe minister Denis MacShane argue that the best way to combat Brexit was to assemble and publish information at constituency level. He was right: opinion in rural Norfolk is unlikely to be influenced by marches in London. He prompted me to undertake the necessary research and I have produced a comprehensive report, ‘The Impact of Brexit in North Norfolk’. It was a salutary exercise: first, because it brought home to me how much my county of residence has changed; secondly, because my research demonstrated that it is an area with little to gain but much to lose.

The North Norfolk parliamentary constituency is currently a Liberal Democrat marginal with Labour a distant third. Newcomers to the area – and despite the fact that I lived here since 2001 I am often regarded in this way – would be surprised to learn that it was a Labour seat from 1945 to 1970 (and also from 1922 to 35). The local Labour party was founded in September 1919 at a meeting held in Melton Constable, just three miles from my home. Unfortunately no records exist of the event but it is fair assumption that the driving force were agricultural workers. The farms of Norfolk created the conditions for trade unionism: the organization of exploited workers leading to political activism

Arable farms producing cereal and root crops were labour-intensive. For over seventy years my wife’s family have farmed 200 acres in the aptly named Little Snoring. In the 1940s seven full-time and five seasonal staff were employed, but mechanisation transformed production. Today the farm is an attractive ‘staycation’ destination offering self-catering and bed and breakfast. The farm is the same size but the harvesting is contracted out and the only employee is a part-time cleaner for the holiday lets.

One commentator on my paper suggested that North Norfolk is becoming ‘a high priced playground for those who do well in the economic hotspots’. Judging by the number of second homes this is undoubtedly a trend (and here I must confess that our own home, Sharrington cottage, was once our second home). However, the more important trend is the ageing population. At 29.6 per cent, North Norfolk has the third largest population of over-65s in the UK, with only Christchurch in Dorset (at 32.2 per cent) and Clacton in Essex (at 30.2 per cent) occupying higher positions in the league table. No other statistic is as stark in its implications. This disproportionate number of older people has an inevitable impact on care and health services.

Unsurprisingly, North Norfolk voted to leave the EU, 58.9 per cent to 41.1 per cent. This was a dreadful decision. North Norfolk will face big problems of adjustment and it is now incumbent on us to anticipate and minimise the damaging effects, which will fall disproportionately on some sections of the community (for example residents of care homes or young people entering the labour market for the first time).

If Brexit goes ahead there is evident risk of severe labour shortages in key sectors of the local economy: care, hospitality and farming. If jobs become available they will be low-skilled and low-paid, currently filled by migrant labour. Further, there is little short-term prospect of creating new jobs in high-value companies that can compete in any growing markets accessed under new trade agreements. Only a small number of such companies are present in North Norfolk and they are often overseas owned; none have indicated public support for withdrawal.

The conclusions could not be clearer. There will be a desperate need for short-term intervention to ameliorate the problems and for long-term investment to create the opportunities. The latter will be resource intensive and, even then, it is hard to see how this could be accomplished.

Martyn Sloman is a Progress member. His report can be downloaded here and he tweets at @Martyn_Sloman

