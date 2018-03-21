The transition agreement is nothing more than a series of broken promises

Since the referendum, the government has made (and broken) at least seven promises about the Brexit transition period, explains Francis Grove-White

As the draft agreement with the European Union shows, all transition will do is turn us from rule makers to rule takers.

Promise: a transition period will be about ‘implementing’ the future relationship, not negotiating it

Reality: The agreement shows the bulk of the future relationship will be negotiated after we have left the EU. David Davis said at the press conference that the transition will be ‘the platform upon which we build the new relationship.’

Since the government clearly needs more time to negotiate the future relationship, it should extend article 50.

Promise: the United Kingdom will not pay money to the EU after March 2019

Reality: The government has conceded the UK will have to pay a divorce bill of around £40bn, with payments continuing until 2064.

The prime minister now says the UK should make ‘an appropriate financial contribution’ for participation in a range of EU agencies.

🎙 Chuka Umunna on the Year of the Brexit

Promise: the UK will not have to abide by EU rules during transition

Reality: the UK will have to abide by all EU rules and regulations including those agreed by members states during transition.

Promise: the UK will ‘take back control’ of fisheries policy

Reality: the UK has backed down after the EU made access to UK waters on existing terms throughout the transition period a red line.

Promise: ‘free movement will end in March 2019’

Reality: ministers now accept that free movement will continue during transition, with the only difference being the implementation of a new registration scheme which could have been done as an EU member state.

The prime minister also quickly backed down on her demand that new arrivals from the EU should not have the same rights as those here already.

Promise: the UK will have new trade deals ready to come into force on 29 March 2019

Reality: the UK will not have any new trade deals ready to sign because they cannot even start negotiating them until the UK has left the EU. Even during transition, the UK will not be able to implement any new trade deals.

New trade deals will take many years to negotiate, and we could lose some of the deals we currently enjoy with 65 countries around the world.

📖 Spencer Livermore on what Philip Hammond ignored about Brexit

Promise: the transition period would last for two years and should not be time limited

Reality: the government has agreed to a fixed transition period of just 21 months. All this does is extend the Brexit cliff-edge until 1 January 2021 – which is no way near enough time to negotiate the future relationship.

There was a time when the Brexiters liked to claim they held all the cards in the negotiations. But in the end, when the rubber hit the road, they surrendered on almost every single point.

Despite this transition agreement, we still have no clarity whatsoever about what Britain wants from the future relationship, and we still have no answers to difficult questions like the Northern Ireland border.

With the Brexit negotiations dissolving into a mess of broken promises, and with the Brexit that was sold to people during the referendum looking increasingly undeliverable , we are all entitled to keep an open mind about whether Brexit is the right path for the country.

–––––

Francis Grove-White is the deputy director of Open Britain. He tweets @f_grovewhite

–––––

Photo