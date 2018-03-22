Review – The Everyday Economy

Rachel Reeves sets out her roadmap for a popular economic policy – the question is, will the leader’s office listen? asks Charlie Cadywould

To win a majority at the next general election, Labour will have to broaden, not just deepen, its electoral coalition. A ‘one more heave’ approach to win over even more of the demographic groups with which it is already performing well – young people, graduates and ethnic minorities mainly living in large cities – is not enough.

This ‘broadening out’ should start with the peripheral and ex-industrial towns that the party used to dominate, but Labour should also think about how it can start to reconnect with rural voters too. Yes, we did win back some ‘Leave’ voters following the collapse of the United Kingdom Independence Party, but the Conservatives were the real winners, enjoying a net swing from Labour in 126 seats, despite Labour closing the gap significantly at a national level. How can we reach out to these places and start to reverse the trend? What kind of policy agenda would resonate with these voters and ultimately deliver for them?

This week, Rachel Reeves, one of Labour’s intellectual heavyweights, has set out her proposals for doing just that. Given her background in economics, Reeves’ focus should come as no surprise, pausing only occasionally to consider the cultural aspects of these new political dividing lines, and preferring to focus on how neoliberalism, globalisation and financialisation have failed to deliver for ordinary people that live in these less globally connected parts of Britain.

Reeves’ plan for devolution and investment would represent a clear departure from the Tories’ approach, particularly under Osborne, of which agglomeration was a key premise: focus investment and the creation of high-tech, high-productivity hubs into core cities outside of London, backed by strong transport infrastructure and links to top universities and research centres. In doing so, it has effectively given up on the idea of peripheral towns producing anything to offer the rest of Britain or the world. Some places can and have thrived as commuter towns, but it will not work everywhere.

Reeves’ big idea is to focus on the ‘everyday economy’ – the sectors that ‘everyone, regardless of income, participate in’. This is infrastructure like transport, utilities and broadband, low-wage sectors like hospitality, retail, food processing and supermarkets, and services that span the formal and informal economies: childcare, health, education and the care of vulnerable adults.

Crucially, the everyday economy is ‘distributed across all regions of the economy’, including those peripheral towns that have struggled to find their place since deindustrialisation. Focusing on improving the quality, pay and productivity of jobs within it, therefore, is an innovative approach for spreading wealth geographically. And if the long-term goal is for these towns to produce more tradable goods and services, a strong everyday economy is an important prerequisite.

What does this mean in practice? investment in early years, adult social care and mental health, both to improve the quality of jobs in those sectors, but also because of the impact quality services have on family life, childhood development and ultimately labour productivity. It means breaking with command and control, Whitehall-dominated government and devolving decision-making to these places. It means using the state – through a British Investment Bank or even using publicly-owned RBS – as a ‘mainspring’ to promote more socially important business lending. It means using ‘anchor institutions’ like hospitals, universities and councils to drive local growth, either through procurement or employee pension funds.

In the build up to setting out her vision for Labour’s economic policy, Reeves presents a grand sweep of the labour movement’s historic purpose. Reeves argues that Labour’s historic values have been ‘self-reliance, self-improvement and the practice of reciprocity’. I agree, but we should not forget that equality, altruism, internationalism, democracy and human rights have also been at the heart of the movement for over a hundred years.

Finding a way to bridge these divides within the Labour camp is a prerequisite to uniting the country, and despite writing through a particular lens, Reeves’ concrete policy proposals have the potential to do just that. They contain much that is compatible with the 2017 manifesto and current thinking at the top of the party. Radical, progressive, and credible: broadening the appeal of these ideas to the Labour family would be the first step towards broadening the appeal of Labour across the country.

Charlie Cadywould is a researcher at Policy Network. He tweets at @CCadywould.

