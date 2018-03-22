We cannot let racism infect our party

Ignorance is no excuse when it comes to antisemitism, writes Adrian McMenamin

Once again, Labour’s problems with antisemitism are in the public eye, and so they should be. Organisations that fail to effectively deal with the problem of racists in their ranks deserve everything they get – and sadly Labour are rightly being accused of failure.

I sincerely hope that by the time this is published, Alan Bull, the Holocaust denier selected by Labour in Peterborough, will not just have been disowned as a candidate but suspended from the party pending a full disciplinary case. If he is not removed, then the next step will have to be Labour party members stepping forward and urging voters to back another candidate – any candidate – over him.

The time to pretend this is somebody else’s problem – even if we have done nothing to allow it to happen or even warned against the drift – is over: we must now take a stand.

Of course, even if Bull is removed, the party will stand guilty of doing nothing when presented with copious evidence of his views and behaviour. It is no wonder that Jewish voters feel increasingly uneasy or even frightened about our party when we fail to act.

And that failure stretches right to the very top. This week has seen allegations that the newly appointed general secretary of the party gave a job to a notorious antisemite in her region of Unite. Jennie Formby has denied it was her appointment and the official rebuttal from Unite appears to say the appointment was the fault of (unnamed) lay members of the union.

And then there is the leader of the party himself. Again, the allegation is that he has turned a blind eye and deaf ear towards Holocaust denial and antisemitic conspiracism through his long-term membership and occasional participation in the ‘Palestine Live’ Facebook group.

The official response is the familiar ‘he didn’t know’ and that may well be the case. But it also suggests a shocking degree of complacency when operating in what he should grasp was dangerous space. Anyone who has ever been engaged with campaigns of solidarity with the Palestinian people, as I once was, knows that the air is full of strange ideas that go from the idiotic (I was told that Marks and Spencer made up for opening on a Saturday by donating all that day’s takings ‘to Israel’) to the much, much nastier.

In those, pre-Oslo Agreement, days I argued and voted for a two-state solution, but I also think, looking back, that I got a lot of things wrong. Then again, I do not think somewhat naïve 20-year-olds should to be held to the same standards as veterans in their 50s and 60s, and today neither I nor Corbyn have any excuses left.

I believe I can say, in good faith, that my conscience is clear. I really do not think Jeremy Corbyn can say the same.

Adrian McMenamin is a Progress columnist. He tweets @adrianmcmenamin

