The Brexit risk to our regions

From cider manufacturing to nuclear energy, Brexit will jeopardise the thriving industries of the south west

The south west is currently home to many industries that will be affected by Brexit. From the construction site at Hinkley Point C on the outskirts of Bridgwater, to the cheese makers in Cheddar, the cider brewers in Taunton and Yeo Valley Yogurts, it is clear Brexit will have a significant impact across the region.

In January 2016, around six months before the referendum, Bulmers’ parent company C&C moved the production of Bulmers and several other major brands to Ireland, resulting in 127 job losses. Consumers have also started to prefer sweeter alternatives, which mean the apples often have to be imported. If we leave the single market, these raw materials may be subject to tariffs, leading to price rises. One of the few UK cider brands that is still reporting healthy profits is Winscombe-based Thatchers, who are the official cider suppliers to the world-famous Glastonbury Music Festival.

Mulberry, who have two factories in Somerset, have said that they will keep their factories open despite the rising costs associated with Brexit. Since the 2017 referendum, there has been an increase in the price of imported raw materials, related to the depreciation of the pound. As Mulberry’s CEO, Thierry Andretta, said after the vote: ‘every supplier we have is related to the euro or the US dollar. This is something that is always a challenge for us.’ Around 55 per cent of Mulberry’s products are produced at the two factories in Bridgwater and Shepton Mallet. Yet, depreciation has its benefits – after the referendum, Mulberry posted a ten per cent rise in UK sales to £106.8m. The Telegraph put this down to tourists flocking to London to buy Mulberry products that are now considerably cheaper here than elsewhere. It seems unlikely that this short-term boom will last, however.

The European Atomic Energy Community is an international organisation made up of 28 member states and one associated member state. It was set up in 1957 to create a specialist market for the EU members to trade nuclear energy, whilst selling surplus nuclear energy to non-members. The UK withdrawal from Euratom has raised questions about UK nuclear fuel availability beyond 2019, as the Hinkley Point C project will not be completed by then. It also raises the question of how exactly the sector will be governed after Brexit, and whether a new treaty will be created.

Indeed Europe’s biggest construction site, Hinkley Point C, could be put at risk by a departure from Euratom. This construction project, which has seen costs climb from £18bn to £20.3bn, is not due to be operational until 2027, two years later than originally planned. The UK nuclear industry offered a warning to the government ahead of last year’s snap general election – saying that ‘leaving Euratom treaty without new deals would have a dramatic impact on Hinkley Point C and other Nuclear power stations.’

It is clear that Brexit will have wide-reaching implications not only for the UK as a whole, but its regions specifically. This is why it is vital that we ensure the regions are represented properly, in our party and in our government.

Sadie Trent is a Progress member

