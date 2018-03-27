Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Podcast: Political oratory: a lost art?

March 27, 2018
Philip Collins joins Conor Pope and Richard Angell to discuss what made him interested in the craft of political speeches, how he became a speechwriter, and what makes Jeremy Corbyn a surprisingly good orator.

Further reading:

Buy Philip Collins’ book, When They Go Low, We Go High

Paul Richards reviews the book for Progress magazine

Full text of Keir Hardie’s ‘sunshine of socialism’ speech

