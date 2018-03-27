Social democratic social media

Populists rely on social media to disseminate information, and misinformation. It is therefore up to social democrats to make sure these platforms work in the public interest

Consider the last time a huge mass media organisation was revealed to have so blatantly invaded our privacy. When news of the phone hacking scandal broke, nearly seven years ago, the outrage directed at the Murdoch empire and the wider tabloid press was palpable, and unified. Politicians from all sides were united in their belief that some elements of the media exerted far too much control over our political discourse.

Seven years later, and the influence of the traditional media in our electoral contests is arguably dwindling. Now social media platforms such as Facebook are increasingly the platforms by which political messages are communicated.

What the CEO and founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, shares with Rupert Murdoch is an origin story. Like Murdoch before him, Zuckerberg – in theory – wants to reshape how we think about mass communication, to take the dissemination of news and information out of the hands of stuffy elites and give people more of the kind of content they truly want. With the revelations last week that the data of millions of Facebook users has been mined and captured for the purposes of building and manipulating political campaigns, Zuckerberg may yet suffer a similar fall from grace. His utopian project to connect the people of our planet has drastically over-reached itself.

But that is where the similarities end. The reaction to the Cambridge Analytica scandal has been more divided and confused. The rage directed with such perfect clarity at the tabloid press in the aftermath of the phone hacking revelations has been less palpable this time. No one can quite agree who to point the finger at.

Unlike the phone hacking scandal, no one can yet quite agree if a crime has actually been committed. Unlike the unwitting subjects of the tabloid press who had their most private conversations tapped, users of Facebook chose to give their information away willingly. Indeed, there is an argument that Cambridge Analytica merely used Facebook as it was designed to be used – to give us the candidates, the politicians and world views we wanted in the first place.

But even as governments across the world are forced to decide if companies like Cambridge Analytica have broken electoral law, they must grapple with the bigger existential questions of how social media influences democracy and society.

Firstly, there is the question of how we define ourselves through social media – our need to be completely autonomous whilst simultaneously needing to be part of a community. Facebook offers us the perfect platform to express our individuality, even as quizzes, polls and groups allow us to see just how much like our friends and peers we really are. In many cases, people rely on Facebook to provide them with a sense of society.

This brings us to the second problem that progressive politics must answer – how much of ourselves are we willing to give away, and at what price? Facebook and other tech giants hold our data, our very personality in their hands. But unlike governments or other businesses, there is no financial or civic incentive for them to be effective, accountable custodians. The former Guardian columnist Paul Mason has called for Facebook to be taken into public ownership. As much as some people have dismissed this idea as laughable, it begs the question of whether social media giants should pay us for the privilege of storing and using our data. Or, alternatively, whether a system should be established where we can pay Facebook if we want our data to be kept private.

The third problem relates to Facebook’s control of information. If the reaction to Facebook’s data breach has been more muted than the phone hacking scandal, it is because Facebook cannot be defined and legislated for in quite the same way as a newspaper. Is it a publisher or a platform, both or neither? It claims to be a community, even as its presence has arguably helped to hasten the decline of local journalism and smaller news organisations; it purports to be a forum for genuine political dialogue, even as it is used by plutocrats and demagogues to spread fake news and half- truths.

The populism which is driving our current political debate cannot address these contradictions; indeed, it thrives on them. If there has been silence from left wing politicians like Jeremy Corbyn and right-wing politicians like Donald Trump this past week, it is because their political projects thrive on social media and the ability it gives them to flout the conventions of nuanced, fact-based discourse whenever they hear arguments they do not like.

Progressive politics cannot duck these questions. It needs to come up with answers as to what a truly democratic, inclusive and accountable social media platform looks like. If we don’t – no-one else will.

James Leach is a Labour member and freelance writer working in digital marketing. He tweets @JECLeach

