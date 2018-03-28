Labour’s NEC should be representative of members across Britain

With representatives from every region and nation, the cockpit of the party can chart our future victories

The Labour party National Executive Committee is the cockpit of our political movement. It charts the organisation, in its widest sense, through its various travails – principally the planning of elections, ensuring byelection candidates are suitable to represent the party and guaranteeing the piggy bank is ready to be cracked open when the prime minister goes to Buckingham Palace. But currently it is too focused on London’s concerns and Westminster’s timetable. It rarely leaves London as a body and has been found wanting in the planning of mayoral candidates and the needs of Wales where Labour is still in government.

📝 Sign the petition for every nation and region to have representation on Labour’s NEC

In recent years the parties in Wales and Scotland were freed up to run the lion’s share of their own affairs. In 2016, the frontbench of both devolved nations appointed emissaries to sit alongside Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet appointments and a couple of representatives from local government. This was a near two decade late catch up on the new constitutional settlement that Labour brought about in 1999. This was bizarrely opposed by some sitting members of the NEC from both nations but the view of conference delegates prevailed. Last year the number of NEC members places increased from six to nine – myself and others had previously called for 12, then on par with the trade unions.

Katy Clark has been asked by Jeremy Corbyn to head up a ‘democracy review’ to look at these issues. This is a perfect time to finally give the membership and councillors the role they deserve. In the recent past the NEC has drawn 80 per cent of the members reps from London and the south east. When elected in 2016, two of the six were from the same constituency Labour party in Oxford yet not one was from Yorkshire, the north-east, north-west, west Midlands or the south-west. But an expanded number of members’ representatives drawn from London and the south-east does little to give our increased membership a say.

Both the Welsh and Scottish Executive Committees elect their members from the regions of each. Young Labour national committee is not a national bloc but one per region – and it is gender balanced. We can have regional and gender diversity, there is no need to choose between the two.

Read more about our NEC candidates

There are nine regions, two nations. A simple solution of one each would boost the places for members from nine to eleven. Being from Wales, maybe I am biased, but I would argue the nations and London should get two each and one for each of the rest, making the total 14, the same as the trade union delegation – if you include the role of party treasurer, which has only ever been held by a senior trade unionist.

The role of councillors should be addressed – they are the backbone of most local parties keeping campaigning going between elections, they are first responders when their ward floods or a tragedy happens and they are the biggest bloc funder of our great party. The way they have kept local government afloat – ensuring Tory-run Northamptonshire is the only council to go bust – is no small achievement. It is high time that their places were doubled from two to four.

If Labour listens to its members and activists and get the right people in the cockpit it can fly. When we are flying we are winning. It is time to make these changes.

—–

Mary Wimbury is a former parliamentary candidate in north Wales and is standing for the National Executive Committee. She tweets @MaryWimbury

—–