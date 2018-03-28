Proud to be unfashionable

It may be unfashionable to be on the centre-left, but the ideas in our movement show we have plenty left to say

I joined Progress two months ago, because I am a ‘melt’. I am about three steps away from getting one of those embarrassing ‘Europe is for lovers’ T-shirts, I listen to Things Can Only Get Better on the treadmill, and when I told my girlfriend I would be getting her a copy of The End of the Party by Andrew Rawnsley for Christmas, she went puce and threatened to dump me. Only two-thirds of that was a joke: I now have two copies of The End of the Party, if anyone needs one.

If you are young and new to Labour (though not, god forbid, ‘New Labour’) it is incredibly fashionable to slam moderates and progressives as ‘melts’ and ‘slugs’, ‘centrist dads’ who do not actually understand the party, or today’s political issues. Melts make massive concessions, are totally devoid of new ideas, and just get misty-eyed over old press shots of Tony Blair playing tennis in little shorts. It should obviously go without saying that none of this is true.

One of the things that struck me about the Progress political weekend was the massive range of ages and backgrounds of attendees – there were some real-life centrist dads (and mums!) and loads of young people. What united everyone is that they shared a real enthusiasm for collaboration, discussion, and working within the framework of Labour values to affect positive change – they were, in short, all progressives.

The weekend’s discussion was encouraging, and its scope wide – from smarter use of data in the NHS to tackling illegal faith schools. People say that the left’s moderates are out of ideas, but this weekend showed me that nothing could be further from the truth. Progressives are tackling the same old issues – growing inequality, creating a fairer economy, stopping the growing tide of xenophobia – with new solutions. On Sunday we all gathered in the hall to watch Wes Streeting and Alison McGovern debate whether progressives should embrace automation; a measured and thoughtful discussion that touched on zero-hours contracts, devolution, and the transformative potential of technology for women. Responses were lively, with plenty of room for disagreement. The idea that you have to reach total unwavering consensus on an issue is something that the left seems attached to, but the Labour party is – and always has been – a broad church.

It is time to dispel this myth that a member of Progress is just a Tory in a red skirt. Nothing could be further from the truth. We are all Labour – we all agree with the core values of equality, social justice, and fairness for all. It was abundantly clear that all attendees held these values dear, and that these inform the values that Progress are sometimes criticised for: internationalism, being unashamedly pro-European, championing the opportunities for social mobility that business and entrepreneurialism can provide. We should not be ashamed of these attributes, because they are born of Labour values. When I heard Kate Dearden, from the trade union Community, talk about how her union are looking to ensure that they are agile enough to protect workers who are flexibly and self-employed I felt real optimism for the future of the left. Here was a bright and dynamic young woman working hard to ensure her union was fit for the future. That is what being progressive is about: accepting that the job market is changing, and that change brings both opportunities and pitfalls – and that unions can and must adapt to this for the sake of their members. I left Progress political weekend excited about what its members can – and will – achieve. I am proud to be Labour – and I am proud to be a melt.

Eve Willis is a Progress member

