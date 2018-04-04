Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Podcast

Artificial intelligence: a new way to tackle inequality

Progress
April 4, 2018
1 min read

Innovation in automation and AI is opening up a world of possibilities for new ways of tackling inequality – especially in filling infrastructure gaps in developing countries. Hannah Miller explains to Conor Pope, Richard Angell and Sam Bright what potential is already being realised

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Progress

is a movement of centre-left Labour members.

View all posts

You may also like

Podcast

Podcast: Political oratory: a lost art?

Philip Collins joins Conor Pope and Richard Angell to discuss what made him interested in the craft of political speeches, how he became a speechwriter, and what makes Jeremy Corbyn a surprisingly good orator. Further...

Progress
1 min read
Podcast

Mental health: parity of esteem?

Conor Pope is joined by Alison McGovern MP, Luciana Berger MP and mental health professional Joanne Harding to discuss whether we are getting better at talking about mental health, and what effect that is having on...

Progress
1 min read

Sign up to our daily roundup email

int(0)