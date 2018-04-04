Artificial intelligence: a new way to tackle inequality

Innovation in automation and AI is opening up a world of possibilities for new ways of tackling inequality – especially in filling infrastructure gaps in developing countries. Hannah Miller explains to Conor Pope, Richard Angell and Sam Bright what potential is already being realised
Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.
It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.
Our work depends on you.