Automation for the people

In an economy where productivity growth has fallen behind, we should encourage the use of robots, not tax them, argues Chris Yiu

Automation often sounds like science fiction, but the reality is more quotidian: it is neither new nor exotic. Modern cars are a great example – you still need to sit behind the wheel, but many aspects of the driving experience are handed off to automatic systems that make your journey smoother and safer. Things have certainly moved on a long way since it was a legal requirement to have someone walking at least 60 yards ahead of you waving a red flag (believe it or not, this was a real job once upon a time).

Since the industrial revolution ushered in the first wave of mechanisation, the world has experienced its greatest ever period of technological change. Along the way, it has transformed many jobs many times over, left others largely untouched, and created entirely new ones. It has also made some jobs obsolete altogether. Ultimately, technology has been a source of rising prosperity and supported a massive increase in living standards around the world.

Today, however, there are mounting concerns about where the next chapter will take us, and worries than the next period will be marked more by destruction, rather than creation. Three things are driving this.

First, the external environment is different to earlier periods of change. When growth is shared broadly, and each generation’s prospects are better than their parents, change is easier to accommodate. This is a political story as much as it is an economic one, and is closely linked to the rise of populism across the west. But technology has played its part, putting new strains on the system: the fact that a small number of people are accumulating previously unimaginable wealth is no comfort to the many more who are worried about what their job will look like in a few years’ time.

Second, the pace of change is markedly faster. Previously, the impact of technology on work and jobs took place gradually, which meant there was enough time for people and communities to adjust. By some measures, the scale of turnover in jobs that used to take decades now looks set to happen over years. So rather than having old professions fade as people retire, we are likely to see more sharp dislocations. This means many people will need to acquire new skills regularly in the course of their working lives – and the truth is, as a society we are not at all equipped to handle this.

Third, there is a real argument that this time may be different. The history of technology has been in augmenting human capabilities – making us faster, smarter, stronger, safer – and in so doing making each of us more productive than we would have been without assistance. Automation has of course always involved some elimination of human labour, but in return usually gave back time and space for people to focus on other tasks. This is writ large in the modern economy, where agriculture and manufacturing have given way to services and the knowledge economy. And countries like Sweden, where companies and unions have worked together to integrate new technologies, have shown that change can be managed within industries too. But as the automation of cognitive tasks increases, and as we start to see the emergence of machine learning systems that can train themselves without human guidance, it may be much harder to find a place for people in the economy of the future.

As the capabilities of technology continue to expand, policymakers need to decide how to respond. At one extreme are those who class automation (and a host of other issues) as a challenge that needs to be confronted in defence of an imagined better past. At the other are those who would simply let it rip, and trust that the benefits outweigh the costs. There is a growing movement in this camp behind the concept of a universal basic income, but this poses its own dilemmas in terms of meaning, self-worth, and subservience to the state.

The way through – in keeping with the progressive tradition and a centre-ground perspective that looks for radical, practical solutions – is to remain open minded and to embrace the potential of technology, whilst situating it within a suite of policies that seek to maximise its benefits and mitigate the costs of transition.

In an economy where productivity growth has fallen behind, we should be encouraging the use of robots, not taxing them – but against a backdrop of investing aggressively in infrastructure and education. Infrastructure so that the environment is right for more businesses to create productive jobs that make the most of new technologies, and education so that people are better prepared for a new generation of jobs that require different sets of skills – from working alongside robots to managing mixed teams and training machine learning systems.

We do not know precisely what will be automated when, but we can be confident that tasks are more likely to change rather than entire jobs – and that most people will be affected to some extent.

Making meaningful education provision of this sort is not a trivial challenge – policymakers have been talking about lifelong learning for decades, but the reality has never really lived up to expectations. Progressives should be pushing hard both to increase what is on offer, with a stronger focus on helping people secure better work, and to improve how it is delivered, so that access is less dependent on location or family circumstances.

Reforms on the scale required will be expensive, and it is right to ask individuals to contribute, but the state can and should underwrite the system so that no one is excluded up front.

There are also potentially revolutionary benefits from automation that progressives should be striving to realise. For example, at a time when health and social care services will be put under huge strain by an ageing population, we should be embracing the use of technology to transform the NHS. Advances in computer vision and pattern recognition mean that some diagnostic tasks can be automated to greater accuracy than if carried out by a human clinician. This is not a tragedy for doctors, but rather a lifeline in a highly pressurised system that will free up more time for personal interactions.

Finally, when it comes to regulation, in many respects the debate around automation is a microcosm of the one surrounding the broader impact of technology on the modern world. Despite what some would have you believe, a role for regulation certainly remains – but it is increasingly clear that the tools and policies we designed in a previous era are simply not up to the task. A wholesale rethink, based on a deep understanding of the impact of new technologies on business models and incentives, and delivered through institutions that are able to keep pace with rapid change, is something that is urgently required and that we will be looking at in detail in the months ahead.

As for getting around – the cars we see on the road will soon be fully capable of driving themselves, and we may well summon them as required rather than spending a small fortune buying a ton of metal.

No doubt some will lament the end of old-fashioned driving, but in return we will get countless hours back to spend on other things. And although there will still be accidents, our roads will be massively safer with human error taken out of the equation. Pushing back on this would be a terrible waste of energy – as is so often the case, far better to focus instead on ensuring that everyone can benefit.

Chris Yiu is senior policy fellow for technology at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. He tweets @clry2.

