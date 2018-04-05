Protesting racism at the heart of our party

If the Labour party does not stamp out antisemitism it risks betraying its core values, writes Adrian McMenamin

If there was one thing more distressing than a minority ethnic community feeling forced into mounting a public protest against the Labour party’s toleration of, and infestation with, racism, it was the reaction of so many Labour members to the protest.

Suddenly it became illegitimate for Labour members of parliament to take a stand against racism. And obviously those who made an issue of racism in Labour had ‘an agenda’: exposing and denouncing racism and racists having become an intolerable act to so many.

The Labour leadership staggered through the crisis, issuing four different press statements in little more than 48 hours, before finally conceding that there might, after all, be something that needed to be addressed even if the clear implication of some statements was that it was all someone else’s fault that nothing had been done before.

What was missing, then and now, was a willingness to address why Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership has proved to be so attractive to racist Jew-haters. Corbyn’s supporters repeatedly tell us that he is no racist, yet even if we accept that – and certainly I am not making any case against this claim here – the problem has never been about one man or woman but about hundreds and even thousands of men and women.

For instance, last week over 2000 people were reported to have signed, in just a few hours, a letter that purported to defend Corbyn from the attacks of a ‘powerful’ ‘special interest group’. Bluntly, if you fail to recognise that for the antisemitic garbage that it is then the answer is not more training – it is for the Labour party to be such a hostile place for your racism that you leave long before we get round to expelling you.

Of course, not all of those 2000 will have been party members – but to make an issue of that is to avoid the bigger question here: why would any conspiracist antisemite rush to defend Corbyn? Isn’t he the man who, after all, abhors racism and racists?

If Corbyn is to deal with this problem – and his team can forget their usual strategy of playing it long, for this scandal is not going away – then they will have to do something he’s never, in over 40 years as a full-time politician, previously wanted to do: make enemies on the left.

For this cannot be about ‘don’t get caught’ or even prosecuting whatever disciplinary cases are already before the National Executive Committee. It is about making Labour the coldest of cold places for those whose world view is shaped by the hatred of Jews and by conspiracy theories.

The so-called ‘Jewish Voice for Labour’ will have to be told to disband or quit Labour, and if they do not they will have to be ostracised: the leader of the Labour party cannot tolerate, or be seen to tolerate, those who organise counter-demonstrations to anti-racist protests.

Skwawkbox and the Canary and any of the other vehicles for fake news and conspiracy theory nonsense will have to be thoroughly disowned. Even if we set aside any role either website has played in recent weeks around the issue of antisemitism, it is plain their ‘business model’, which has included conspiracy-propagation, is the enemy of any serious effort to rescue the party.

My prediction is, though, that none of this will happen and the result will be that Corbyn’s leadership will be permanently tainted. That may have grave electoral consequences, or it may have none at all. But that is hardly the point.

A Labour party that fails to act will deserve nobody’s vote, even if it wins millions of them.

Adrian McMenamin is a Progress columnist. He tweets @adrianmcmenamin

