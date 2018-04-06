Will the Cambridge Analytica scandal wreck Facebook’s business model?

Facebook’s data policies are under fire, writes Sam Bright

The answer is no. Cambridge Analytica will probably not wreck Facebook’s business model. This headline was a bald-faced strategy to entice you to click on the article.

In my defence, this headline is Facebook’s fault. Facebook is an unremitting production line of videos, articles and postmodern memes for enlightened teens. In this maelstrom, publishers have been forced to publish the sort of sensational, simplistic and clickbaity headlines that make a splash on Facebook (as you can see, we are not even immune to that).

Facebook’s algorithm, which effectively rewards the outlandish and the extreme, has fuelled the spread of fake news – a story that has engulfed the news agenda for the past year. Yet, recently, this story has been supplanted by a second scandal, involving the digital-political consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.

The details of the CA hullabaloo are both nerdy and nebulous. As my colleague Conor Pope said on a recent episode of the Progressive Britain podcast, ‘it’s not exactly the Profumo scandal.’

Years ago (or circa 2014, which feels like many, many years ago), a Cambridge University academic built a Facebook app in collaboration with Cambridge Analytica. This app paid hundreds of thousands of users to a take a personality test. These users consented for the data gathered by this app to be used for advertising purposes. No problem there.

However, the app also harvested Facebook information from the profiles of users’ friends. This allowed Cambridge Analytica to gather information on millions of people – mainly in America, but also some in Britain – and use this for its targeted advertising work. This work spanned a wide range of countries, from elections in Kenya to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The use of friends’ data for advertising purposes, captured using an app, is explicitly banned by Facebook. As a consequence, the contents of Alexander Nix’s underpants have hit the proverbial fan (Nix is the now suspended CEO of CA).

The number of victims is disputed. Facebook believes that the data of 87 million people was harvested, whereas CA claims that they only had information on 30 million people. Only 30 million.

Overall, Facebook’s response has been one of ruthless self-preservation – in an effort to save its business model.

As the exchange above shows, the company is attempting to divert attention away from its own questionable data policies by throwing CA under the bus. They want people to lambast CA for breaking Facebook’s policies. They do not want people to question why CA was able to harvest and use this data in the first place.

Secondly, Facebook seems keen to paint this as a legacy issue. After all, Facebook ended the ability of apps to collect data on the friends of their users in 2015. Mark Zuckerberg has been keen to emphasise this – mentioning it in his immediate response to the CA scandal: ‘In 2014, to prevent abusive apps, we announced that we were changing the entire platform to dramatically limit the data apps could access… These actions would prevent any app from being able to access so much data today.’

And, according to Zuckerberg, if we want to blame any part of Facebook for the breach, we should blame third-party apps. Indeed, Facebook’s proposed solutions have concentrated heavily on how to limit the data collection permitted by personality tests and other similar apps (see this recent blog post by Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer).

All this amounts to a concerted strategy from Facebook: to depict the CA scandal as an isolated problem involving old company policies and external apps, rather than something that implicates Facebook’s fundamental approach to data – and hence its business model.

The mass gathering and collation of data underwrites Facebook’s financial success. As an advertiser, you can target individuals based on their email address, location, interests, age, or gender. An advertiser can input the email addresses of its supporters and then ask Facebook to find their digital doppelgängers (i.e. people who share the same interests, demographics etc.). Facebook will then supply a ‘lookalike’ audience of similar users for the advertiser to target with promotional material.

This system allows advertisers to devise highly efficient marketing campaigns that target exactly the sort of people who should, in theory, be potential customers. Companies and agencies across the world are willing to pay Facebook considerable sums of money for this service. And, as a result, Facebook is valued at roughly $450 billion.

The CA scandal thus presents an existential threat not just to Facebook’s image, but also to its financial model. Despite Zuckerberg’s best efforts, commentators and the public at large have used the CA affair to scrutinise Facebook’s data collection policies, and to call into question whether the website’s two billion users ever truly consented to the invasion of privacy that allows advertisers, including Cambridge Analytica, to target us with pin-point accuracy.

While the Cambridge Analytica scandal is unlikely to wreck Facebook’s business model, it does pose a threat to it – one that the company is trying desperately to quash. But that wouldn’t have made a very catchy headline.

Sam Bright is the digital editor at Progress. He tweets @SamBright_Ltd

