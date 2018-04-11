Join us at Progress annual conference 2018

Progress annual conference is the biggest event in the Progress calendar. Our conference brings together Labour members and trade unionists from across the country with senior politicians, union leaders, councillors and political commentators. Always radical and never shying away from the big issues, attendance is a must for anyone who wants to be at the cutting edge of progressive ideas in Britain.

We are delighted to announce that Alastair Campbell will be the keynote speaker at Progress annual conference 2018.

Campbell is best known for working as press secretary and director of communications and strategy for prime minister Tony Blair from 1997 until 2003. In the wake of the 2016 referendum, Campbell help to set up the New European newspaper and, as the editor-at-large, now actively campaigns to keep Britain in the European Union.

Other confirmed speakers include: Liz Kendall MP, Stephen Bush and Ayesha Hazarika.

>> Book your ticket here <<

Join Progress before 28 April and get a FREE ticket to Progress annual conference. Click here to join and we will email your ticket.