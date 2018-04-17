Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Enough is enough: sorting Labour’s antisemitism problem

April 17, 2018
Actor and spoken word artist Marlon Soloman discusses with Richard Angell and Stephanie Lloyd the nature of Labour’s antisemitism predicament, what the new establishment could do about it if they were minded and showing solidarity with Britain’s Jewish community.

Further reading:

To see Marlon’s show head to prog.rs/pac18pod for your discounted ticket for Progress annual conference

Howard Jacobson the hurt is causes jewish people when they are accused of lying about antisemitism

The International Holocaust Remembrance Centre’s working definition of antisemitism

Swastika Chic – Jen Gerber writes about leftwing antisemitism for Progress magazine in 2004

Richard Angell on how Labour could start stamping out antisemitism

Forget the lizards: David Icke is dangerous and we should take him seriously, writes Marlon Soloman

David Hirsh on the ‘Livingstone Forumulation’

Those who call out antisemitism in Labour do not find it easy – the experience in Peterborough

The Canary’s coverage of the antisemitism issue (Twitter)

Jon Lansman speaks to Novara Media (YouTube)

Agitpod’s antisemitism episode with Owen Jones and Ellie Mae O’Hagen (Podcast)

