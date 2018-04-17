Enough is enough: sorting Labour’s antisemitism problem

Actor and spoken word artist Marlon Soloman discusses with Richard Angell and Stephanie Lloyd the nature of Labour’s antisemitism predicament, what the new establishment could do about it if they were minded and showing solidarity with Britain’s Jewish community.

