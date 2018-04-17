Enough is enough

We cannot continue to tolerate antisemitism in the Labour party, says Joan Ryan

I spoke today in a parliamentary debate on antisemitism.

It fills me with great sadness that today’s debate in parliament on antisemitism has been triggered by events in the party of which I have been a member for 35 years.

Antisemitism is not just a problem for the Labour party.

It is nothing short of a national disgrace that, in Britain in 2018, Jewish schools and synagogues need the protection of the Community Safety Trust.

Nor is it just a problem in Britain; far from it.

Across the Middle East, dictatorships utilise antisemitism to distract attention from their own many failures.

In fellow European Union states, we see governments – like those of Poland and Hungary – tapping crude antisemitic attitudes for electoral gain.

And, of course, last year we witnessed the appalling spectacle of the President of the United States describing neo-Nazis as ‘very fine people’.

However, it is simply not good enough for a party which justifiably prides itself on its record of fighting racism and discrimination to offer the presence of antisemitism elsewhere as an excuse for its own failure to get its house in order.

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the publication of the findings of Sir William MacPherson’s inquiry into the Metropolitan Police’s terrible mishandling of the murder of Stephen Lawrence.

Some people need to be reminded of the core principle which underpinned the MacPherson report – that ‘a racist incident’ is ‘any incident which is perceived to be racist by the victim or any other person’.

So when Jewish people tell us that the scenes they witness at some Labour party meetings, the bile they view on social media, or the words they hear defending an an antisemitic mural cause them great offence, we do not question, ridicule or reject that assertion.

We accept it and we tackle it. Full stop.

Some suggest that the issue of antisemitism in the Labour party is all about shutting down criticism of the actions of the Israeli government.

That is a pernicious lie. Millions of Israelis attack the policies of Benjamin Netanyahu every day and I’ve never met a single Israeli who believes there is anything antisemitic in such criticism.

But we should be in no doubt that refusing to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist, equating Zionism with racism, or ‘requiring of Israel a behaviour not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation’, as the International Holocaust Remberance Alliance puts it, are all forms of antisemitism.

It is deeply troubling but utterly unsurprising that when hatred of Israel expressed through the language of traditional anti-Semitic tropes – about conspiracies, blood libels and dual loyalties – goes unchecked we soon end up in the dark world of myths about the Rothschilds and the sewer of Holocaust denial.

As the author Howard Jacobson suggested recently, it is as if we have descended to the ‘lightless swamp of medieval ignorance where the Jew who is the author of all humanity’s ill lies, cheats, cringes and dissembles’.

We all know that one purpose of Holocaust denial is to undermine the moral foundations upon which the state of Israel was established 70 years ago.

I have just spent a week in Poland participating in the March of the Living, joining survivors and young people in visiting the places where history’s greatest crime was committed.

When I first entered parliament 21 years ago, I never imagined that some in my party would suggest that this horror should somehow be a matter for debate.

They should be ashamed of themselves and so, too, should those who refuse to speak out against them.

There is nothing disloyal in challenging antisemitism in our ranks.

Antisemitism is utterly alien to the Labour party’s history.

We are the party which spoke out against the attempt to stigmatise and discriminate against Jewish immigrants in the early 20th century, fought the Blackshirts and their fellow travellers in the Conservative party in the 1930s, and raised our voices against the persecution of Jews behind the Iron Curtain during the cold war.

Support for Zionism is part of the Labour tradition, too.

It is why, even before the publication of the Balfour declaration, our party supported the idea of a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

It is why our party opposed Tory attempts to renege on Britain’s commitments in the 1930s.

And it is why the Labour governments of Harold Wilson, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown never wavered in their conviction that Israel should have the right to defend itself against those who wished to destroy it.

This history may be inconvenient for those on the hard left who were reared on a diet of Stalinist antisemitism and hatred of Israel fed to them by the Morning Star.

But I do not intend to change my principles to fit their prejudices.

A year ago, I apologised to the Jewish community for the actions of some in my party.

It is tragic and shameful that the last 12 months have seen it subjected to further anger, pain and hurt.

I hope that actions will now speak louder than words, that my party and most especially the leadership of my party will act to drive out antisemitism, and that Labour can once again be the natural home for all those who are committed to respect, decency, tolerance, fairness and human rights.

–––––

Joan Ryan is member of parliament for Enfield North and chair of Labour Friends of Israel. She tweets @joanryanEnfield

–––––

Photo: By UK Parliament [CC BY 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons