What we can learn from the failure of ILAs

Individual Learning Accounts were a radical new policy idea. Bill Cook looks at why they failed, and what lessons the next Labour government can learn

When introduced in the infant years of the New Labour government, Individual Learning Accounts (ILAs) seemed like a brilliant idea. They aimed to widen participation within learning and help overcome some of the financial barriers faced by individuals. Upon signing up to the scheme, people would be given a grant of £150 which could be spent on any form of training they thought would suit them best. Instead of government intervention, individual decisions would allow the market to determine the most effective form of training; allowing people to tailor the learning available to their needs. It therefore combined some of the major principles of the last Labour government: the combination of greater choice with an extension of opportunities.

While a good idea in principle, in practice the predicted benefits failed to materialise. By the time the scheme was abandoned in 2001, nearly two years after its start, almost £300m had been spent on it. £100m of that spending accounted for fraud and abuse within the system. The example of ILAs demonstrates an important lesson for government; that no matter how good policy is in principle, it can easily turn into a disaster if improperly implemented.

The failure of ILAs can be explained by some of the normal causes; losing sight of the original goal, bad relationships with suppliers, inadequate contingency planning and trying to achieve too much. However, was it doomed to failure from the start? The £300m allocated to the original scheme is a drop in the ocean compared to the £6bn spent on public sector education. Considering some of the ambitions the project had attached to it, ranging from incentivising disadvantaged people to remain in learning, improving the supply of English and maths provision, and the creation of a new market in IT training, it is easy to see why some of the projects goals fell short.

Ultimately, the scheme was cancelled due to some of the fraudulent behaviour it generated. 279 of the 8500 providers were investigated for misselling, along with £97m of the spending accounting for abuse of the system. Corrupt providers could provide a 5-year-old computer to an individual, claiming there was a ‘learning pack’ installed on it and therefore game the system. Therefore, while ILAs represented some of the grand ambitions of the Labour government, extending choice, access and opportunities to disadvantaged people within society, its example demonstrates how projects can go horribly wrong.

From this experience, I recommend the adoption of five simple rules:

Don’t try to do more than you have set out to do. Get the project working and then innovate later. Focus on the product or the consumer; not both. Don’t build new IT systems unless you really have to. IT projects nearly always end in failure. Ensure that the program is managed perfectly and you recruit from all levels of government Always have a contingency plan.

The program should have focussed much more on recruiting ‘new customers’ – people not in full-time learning and who face financial barriers to being so – while working with current providers and training courses that were proven to work. Working with the department for work and pensions and HMRC would have made handling some of the payments infinitely easier. Along with recruiting from all levels of government, and developing a stronger contingency plan, I believe the ILA could have been a success, eventually building upon more disadvantaged customers and innovative training methods. In short the program should’ve been clearer on its aims and kept things as simple and as safe as possible.

With the government so focused on Brexit, it’s not clear that they have the legislative energy to commit to new ideas, but it is important that when we next get a Labour government we build on the problems the ILA process raised.

Bill Cook is a Progress member. He tweets @BillCookcapg

