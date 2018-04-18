Why we are not doing enough to help resolve the Syrian conflict

Military action should be used to force Syria to the negotiating table, writes Bilal Shami

According to Theresa May, the recent military response from the United Kingdom (together with the United States and France) against the Syrian regime had a limited and specific objective: to prevent the regime’s repeated use of chemical weapons.

Horrible as the regime’s latest suspected chemical attack on Douma on April 7 was, it must not be seen as a stand-alone instance of humanitarian suffering. The chemical attack happened after two months of a horrendous bombing campaign on Douma’s greater vicinity of Eastern Ghouta in which around 2000 civilians were killed – not by chemical attacks, but by ‘conventional’ non-chemical weapons. In fact, it is not only the regime’s use of chemical weapons that violates international law. Throughout the past seven years, the regime has besieged and starved communities, indiscriminately barrel-bombed areas outside its control, and tortured political prisoners to death. Absent from any form of international accountability, Bashar al-Assad’s regime has done so with a degree of impunity. It will continue to commit such atrocities so long as the message received from the international community is to only refrain from using chemical weapons, while a blind eye is turned to all other hideous crimes.

With opposition pockets still remaining in northern Homs, southern Damascus, eastern Qalamoun, Idlib and Dara’a, more regime offensives can be expected, more cycles of death and destruction followed by empty-worded international condemnation can be anticipated. Every day that passes in this conflict’s duration is another day of failure in stopping a humanitarian catastrophe that has already killed more than 400,000 civilians, that has displaced half the population, and that has put towns down to rubble.

📖 Will we fail Syrians again?

To prevent this, what is actually needed is stronger engagement by the UK and its allies in reformulating a comprehensive strategy for Syria that ends the fighting and facilitates a political process. Aid alone cannot address why such humanitarian relief is needed in the first place. The latest military action by the UK and its allies has established a degree of credibility that it is prepared to use force when necessary. Together these countries can build on their military response to pressure the Syrian regime into committing to a ceasefire and constructively engaging with the political process. With the current balance of power skewed in the Syrian regime’s favour and its external backers, it is difficult to envision why the Syrian regime would now forego the military solution and cooperate with the political process. That is why many Syrians were cautiously hopeful that a firm response from the West might slightly change the current power balance to a situation where all conflict parties and external actors see no interest in furthering the conflict and prefer to engage politically.

Let us remember, combined political and military pressure was able to force the regime into cutting its chemical stockpile in 2013. Before that, military deterrence was able to pressure the Syrian regime into withdrawing its hegemonic military presence in Lebanon in 2005. In another context, Bosnia, NATO’s intervention was able to challenge conflict parties’ military solutions and facilitate negotiations for the signing of the Dayton accords. If situated within a strategy, combined military and political pressure has the ability to force a breakthrough in reaching a political solution within the Syrian conflict’s complex landscape.

It is important that the UK and its allies are involved in this process, because previous de-escalation efforts have really centred around the security interests of the Russian-Turkish-Iranian tripartite and have not built meaningful grounds for further political talks.

Pushing through a political process would disempower the noise of guns and would give peacebuilding actors a platform. People who uphold the uprising’s democratic norms, have devoted countless hours of hard work to build the grounds for their country’s future. Their work must be supported and empowered in such a political process. Their commitment to values of democracy and justice will help shape the country’s future in the way that many Syrians aspired to when they first rose against the totalitarian regime in 2011.

What is at stake is not merely the normalisation of chemical weapons use globally. Inaction risks setting a precedent that allows authoritarian regimes around the world to crush democratising movements, with brutality, without necessary consequences by the international community. Britain cannot stand aside and watch this unfold, it must stand up for the values it represents – values that have encouraged people living under unjust dictatorships to dream of a better future for their country.

Bilal Shami is research and policy coordinator at the Rethink Rebuild Society, a Manchester-based charity working with migrant communities. He tweets @ElshamiHilal

Photo: By shamsnn (Flickr: Syrian Demonstration 30) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons