An uncomfortable silence

Antisemitism will dominate the agenda until the leader’s office takes real action, writes Adrian McMenamin

A few weeks ago, I used this column to predict that Jeremy Corbyn, and those around him, would attempt to play Labour’s antisemitism crisis as they had done with every other problem under his leadership: long and in the expectation it would disappear, and that they would fail.

It gives me little pleasure to conclude I have been proved correct, so far at least.

In the hope, admittedly unsupported by any evidence, that he and his praetorians are serious in their determination to do something about the antisemitic infestation, let us rehearse, once again, some of the things they need to do more or less immediately. This list does not include issuing strongly worded statements which contain no concrete commitments.

Firstly, accept representative Jewish organisations for what they are. If Corbyn disagrees with the Jewish Labour Movement’s analysis of the crisis then he should have the honesty to say so, not hide behind the fakery of ‘Jewish Voice for Labour’.

It is not a question of ‘good’ or ‘bad’ Jews: it is a basic question of justice. It is not for the Labour leader’s office to decide who represents Jewish people in the Labour party: that is the JLM. The fact that some Jews might disagree does not alter that fact and certainly does not give the leader’s office the right to accord their organisation parity of esteem. That does not mean Corbyn has to accept any view he disagrees with, but it does require him to be honest about the disagreement.

Secondly, sever all links with the vectors for conspiracism in the wider left milleu. No more using Squawkbox as a handy attack site, no more feeding lines to tweeters who also dabble in promoting conspiracy theories. Promotion of conspiracy theories about everything from the Grenfell tower fire to the chemical weapons attack in Salisbury creates the culture where the antisemites can thrive.

Thirdly, demonstrate that there will be zero tolerance of antisemitism in Labour’s ranks. No more trying to pretend that allegations are being brought forward for factional reasons or that Labour’s role is acting as a retraining facility for racists as opposed to somewhere they would never want to join. Racism needs to be dealt with severely and those who use the word ‘weaponisation’, or anything like it, to dismiss its importance need to be told they too are beyond the pale.

Fourthly, drop all the whataboutery. There are racists in the Conservative party. But that will never excuse Labour tolerating racism in our ranks.

For the long term, and fundamentally, Labour must confront the obvious fact that Corbyn’s leadership has proved to have a special attraction for Jew-haters. Until there is a willingness to admit that this is true then there can be no sustained progress.

It is not good enough to claim this is simply a reflection of Labour’s increased membership: when Labour’s membership surged to 400,000 when Tony Blair was leader there was no uptick in antisemitism. Today’s membership might be a third larger, but the numbers alone are not enough to explain the surge.

Do I think any of the above will happen any time soon? No. Do I think the issue will go away until any of this is done? No. Am I willing to shut up about this for electoral reasons? No.

