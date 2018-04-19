Before it is too late

The London elections could see Labour capitalise on the Tories’ mistreatment of EU citizens in the UK, writes Ivana Bartoletti

We have an incredible opportunity this May – Labour could win across London, even in the most marginal of seats – and it is one we must seize. We can achieve this better by putting together a strategy to engage with European Union citizens living in our capital city.

These are not easy times for us Europeans in Britain. Our colleagues, friends, and loved ones who have decided to – legally – move to this country, settle, work and grow their social and family life, are being kept in a limbo, with no post-Brexit rights yet guaranteed. Despite the promise of equal status, and the rhetoric surrounding a generous offer, we are still left with empty promises.

In fact, the draft Brexit agreement struck between Britain and the EU last month creates no more certainty about what will happen to fellow EU citizens here, and Brits overseas. The rather mysterious disappearance of Article 32 – which in previous drafts guaranteed, and regulated, the free movement of citizens after Brexit – does not ease this uncertainty.

I would like everyone to think for a moment how unsettling this situation is for so many. Some of the uncertain areas may have devastating lifelong consequences for individuals and their families. Take for example, the area of family reunions. Many families have formed with the premise – and the promise – of returning to one’s country in the EU after a few years in Britain, or vice-versa.

The impact on family reunions, the effect of no longer having freedom of movement, will mean that that premise is gone, and this is devastating for the many who have built their life on it.

And think how you would feel if a right you have grown up with is suddenly taken away from you – without you having a say on it whatsoever.

For many European citizens, Labour has sidelined, rather than opposed, this expropriation of rights affecting so many of the people we live and work with every day. I have personally been hurt by the lack of empathy, as well as the lack of courage, to just admit that that was wrong – with the consequences that it would entail, including having to argue that the only solution is to continue with freedom of movement as it stands.

I have been reassured by shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer’s firm stance on this matter; by Trades Union Congress general secretary Frances O’Grady’s impeccable and ethical argument that we must not concede losing rights we have acquired; and by Chuka Umunna’s relentless campaigning that we need a say on the final deal. Labour’s position is gradually changing – helped by the fact that so many at the last general election chose Labour to reject a hard Brexit.

With the government unable to approach the Brexit vote in a rational way, things are only going to get worse – and that is why the local elections in May are so important.

Reaching out to all European citizens will be crucial. Not only because Labour has stood up for them and advocated for Theresa May to enshrine their rights in law now, rather than later – which would also have been a nice gesture towards the EU, and would have protected Brits overseas, too. But also because Labour’s greatest strength is being a broad church in which many of us are campaigning hard to ensure we the people have a final say on the outcome of the negotiations.

The Labour Campaign for the Single Market has also been a fantastic mobilisation tool for so many. In addition, the shadow Brexit team’s stellar work has smoothed the wider frontbench’s position and tested the government on the viability of a hard Brexit.

A resounding defeat for the Tories in May will be a clear sign that the public are unhappy with the way Brexit is panning out and that we do not want to compromise on the values that have made Britain strong. We can take the EU citizens on board with this message – but we have to do it now, before it is too late.

Ivana Bartoletti is chair of the Fabian Women’s Network. She tweets @IvanaBartoletti

