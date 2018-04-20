Clearing the debris: can Andrea Nahles renew Germany’s social democrats?

The SPD needs fresh thinking if it wants to continue to be a credible party of government, writes Penny Bochum

In the fierce SPD conference debate in January about whether to agree to enter a new coalition government with Angela Merkel’s CDU, one woman stood out: Andrea Nahles, tipped to become the first female party leader following elections due to be held next on Sunday at a special party conference in Wiesbaden.

Nahles, the former minister for labour and social affairs, and current leader of the party’s parliamentary group, has been described as the SPD’s ‘Trümmerfrau’ (the name given to women who cleared the debris from bomb sites after the Second World War). The title is apt – she has quite a job before her.

The SPD hit an historic low of 20.5 per cent in September’s elections, winning just 153 seats out of 709. It has haemorrhaged votes from its traditional working class base and the young; it has no clear identity (apart from its focus on social justice on which it is not trusted to deliver), and it has the far right populists, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), snapping at its heels. And things have not improved since the election, with the party falling even further, polling as low as 16 per cent in February.

Immediately after the election, the SPD’s leader Martin Schulz (who stepped down in February, leaving the field clear for Nahles) declared the party would not go into coalition with Angela Merkel again. However, Merkel’s failure to negotiate a coalition with other parties, meant she was left with no other choice of coalition partner.

This was a highly contentious issue for the party, divided as it is about its future direction.

Nahles gave an impassioned speech in favour of joining the coalition, rousing the conference hall in a way that Schulz visibly failed to do. She pointed out that the potential for the SPD to achieve progressive policy change for millions of people, citing the minimum wage she introduced as minister in the last coalition as an example. She promised to push SPD agenda hard and to ‘negotiate until it squeaks’.

Nahles has a reputation as an impulsive, blunt speaker, meaning she can be seen as divisive. She is seen by some as warm, passionate and approachable, and by others as too loud, too tough, too ambitious and too blunt (for example, she promised that the government would ‘get a smack in the mouth’ in the new coalition). Like Angela Merkel, Nahles has broken through the male-dominated party structure and taken the criticism that comes with it.

Nahles’s contribution helped to swing the vote in favour of the coalition. But it faced heavy opposition, with a grassroots campaign against it. The Young Socialists (Jusos), led by Kevin Kühnert, organised the ‘No GroKO’ (No to a Grand Coalition) campaign, a movement which has been compared to Momentum. The number of party members rose to over 463,000 after the election, thousands of whom joined to oppose the coalition. Supporters of No GroKo believe that the party needs to be in opposition in order to rebuild itself, and a full third of party members eventually voted against the coalition.

Nahles has made it clear that the party must reform, and has not taken on a job as a government minister so that she can concentrate on this task. She has said that she recognises the demand in the party for a new leadership and culture, and has promised to deliver that.

This weekend’s party conference leadership vote will be a key indicator of the road the SPD will take. Nahles’ challenger is Simone Lange, mayor of Flensburg in Schleswig-Holstein. Lange wants to give the party a clearer left wing identity and has lamented the growing divide between the grassroots and leadership.

Lange is also in conflict with the current leadership on its response to the controversial 2005 Harz IV welfare reforms. As a young politician and leader of Jusos, Nahles made her mark as a firebrand left-winger by opposing Gerhard Schröder’s welfare and labour reforms, including Harz IV. Nahles is generally considered to have moved towards the centre since making her way through the party establishment, and the party has recently made it clear that the SPD will not move to abolish Harz IV. Lange has criticised this as a fatal error, and said that abolishing Harz IV would be a key moment in bringing about success for the SPD.

Lange has also criticised Nahles for centralise power within the party by aiming to become both the SPD leader and leader of the SPD group in parliament – doing government in the morning and renewing the party in the afternoon.

Lange’s pitch against Nahles has been described as a ‘David against Goliath’ battle. How many of the 600 delegates to the party conference will vote against the leadership on Sunday is unclear: the number is predicted to be low. But her challenge clearly illustrates the need for change. And underestimating an outsider can produce unexpected results, as the British Labour party has learned.

Penny Bochum is a Progress member. She tweets @PennyBochum

