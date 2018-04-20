It is no surprise that elite universities are unequal: it is a symptom of our unfair education system

Real social mobility requires systemic change, writes Joe Farnworth

Widening access to universities, is vital for the development of social mobility, and the granting of educational opportunity to all. So, when a recent report from the Higher Education Policy Institute found that Russell group universities are more unequal than some of the poorest nations, with only three per cent of Cambridge’s intake from non-university backgrounds, it served to highlight a problem we know exists. The fact that the current education system is failing the most disadvantaged students.

Education might seem like a Blairite cliché but it is far more than that implies. A good quality education is fundamental to ensure that everyone is able to take advantage of life’s opportunities. As it stands, even in maintained schools, the average attainment gap between the richest and the poorest students is nearly two years by the end of secondary school. In some areas, such as the North East, is even larger. But the problem is not intractable. With the right resources and coordination, we have seen how attainment can be increased and opportunities for higher education can be extended.

Under the last Labour government, London went from one of the worst performing areas in the country to one of the best, and it continues to excel in education today. In inner London, for example, the number of disadvantaged children who go onto higher education is now nearly 60 per cent, compared to the national average of 24 per cent. This is not all. The attainment gap is also significantly lower than the national average.

Of course, there are some ways London is unique. Its size means schools can benefit from extended networks and economies of scale, as well as better access to funding. Yet, that should not undermine it as a success story, and we should certainly not let it be threatened by Tory austerity. From the thousand Sure Start centres being shut, to cuts to free school meals, educational inequality is increasing – even in the capital.

Too many people have already been failed by the education system when they come to apply to university. Less advantaged students will have had to overcome greater barriers than their more advantaged peers to get to the same position, and often do not apply to top institutions, though they may be qualified. The cultural narrative and elitism surrounding top institutions can also lead to teachers discouraging students from making applications – up to 40 per cent according to the Sutton Trust.

Clearly then, despite the wider problems in the system, universities still have a huge role to play in dispelling myths. Oxbridge colleges, for example, have committed to outreach programs, although they do not seem to be reaching some areas, and colleges such as Robinson in Cambridge still having a majority of students from independent schools. There are also some more systemic solutions in the works – such as Lady Margaret Hall in Oxford offering foundation years for people who may have the potential, but not the right qualifications.

Universities alone cannot solve the fundamental problems of our education system; by the time of application, too many people have already been let down. Ultimately, if we want to be a country, which affords everyone an opportunity, we need to make our education system fairer.

Joe Farnworth is a Progress member and volunteer. He tweets @joemfm

