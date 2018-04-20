The Last Word: national embarrassments

Half a century on from Enoch Powell’s Rivers of Blood, we are still failing minorities, writes Robert Philpot

This week the political dam finally burst on the government’s scandalous treatment of Windrush migrants, an all too fitting way for Britain to mark the 50th anniversary of Enoch Powell’s notorious Rivers of Blood speech.

The timing of the former cabinet minister’s inflammatory anti-immigration remarks is often forgotten: they were made just days before the 1968 race relations bill, which made it illegal to refuse housing, employment, or public services on the grounds of colour, race, ethnic or national origins, reached a critical stage in its passage through parliament.

Fast forward half a century and the newspapers are full of stories about members of the Windrush generation who – unable to produce paperwork documenting their right to remain in the United Kingdom which they have never needed before – have lost their homes and jobs, and been refused critical NHS treatment and threatened with deportation. All this despite the fact that they have lived, worked and paid their taxes in Britain for decades, and that their right to UK citizenship was enshrined in law more than 40 years ago.

Ironically, the Home Office, a department which is so keen to check the documentation of others, committed an act of historical vandalism in 2010 by destroying the landing cards which were the only evidence some immigrants had of when they had arrived in the country. The Home Office also does not appear to have recorded in any easily accessible way the details of those it planned to put on planes back to the Caribbean, hence its inability to say for certain whether it actually carried out any of its deportation threats.

With that special mix of callousness, incompetence and political ineptitude that has become her government’s defining feature, Theresa May began the week apparently indifferent to the subject and refusing to meet Commonwealth leaders to discuss it. Two days later, she was offering her apologies.

Ministers may wish to present this as a bureaucratic snafu which they are now urgently attending to. The reality, however, is that this was the entirely predictable result of the political decision to, in May’s own words, create a ‘hostile environment’ for illegal immigrants and to have doctors, landlords and employers act as border force officers.

Moreover, as the Guardian revealed this week, the 2014 Immigration Act even removed a key protection from the statute books for some British residents of the Windrush generation. Thanks to Ed Miliband’s decision not to oppose it – Labour was then busily minting its ‘controls on immigration’ election mugs – the Act sailed through parliament on its third reading.

Apologies are only meaningful if they are accompanied by an acceptance of responsibility. Amber Rudd’s buck-passing, Michael Gove’s claims yesterday that Britain has a ‘positive, welcoming, liberal, forward looking’ immigration policy, and the attempts by May’s former chief of staff, Nick Timothy, to shift the blame onto officials for some of the more egregious acts committed during her tenure at the Home Office, suggest we are still some way from that point.

Tackling the trolls

Tuesday’s parliamentary debate on antisemitism was the most shameful day in Labour’s history. As Luciana Berger suggested, antisemitism within the party ‘is now more commonplace, it is more conspicuous and it is more corrosive’. The accounts she and Ruth Smeeth gave of the vile abuse to which they have been subjected were chilling. Perhaps the most poignant contribution, however, came from Dame Margaret Hodge: ‘I never, ever thought that I would experience significant antisemitism as a member of the Labour party. But I have – and it has left me feeling an outsider in the party of which I have been a member for over 50 years.’

In response, Chris Williamson, the Labour member of parliament for Derby West, took to the airwaves to declare that the cause of the problem was ‘rightwing trolls’ who are posing as Jeremy Corbyn supporters and then firing off ‘antisemitic, horrible and abusive remarks’. This appears to be a new variant on Williamson’s previous insistence that claims of antisemitism in the party were a ‘dirty lowdown trick’ being used for ‘political ends’.

Corbyn claims he is serious about tackling antisemitism. The Labour leader should now tell us what he thinks of the opinions of one of his closest backbench supporters.

Friends like these

Last week, Nigel Farage used the studios of LBC, where he presents a daily evening show, to appear in a broadcast on Alex Jones’ Infowars channel. Jones, a US conspiracy theorist, has previously claimed that both the 7/7 terror attacks and the Sandy Hook school shootings were staged as part of the ‘liberal agenda’.

It is evident that – having endorsed the far right in France, Germany, and the United States – the former Ukip leader is not too choosy about the company he keeps.

Perhaps more surprising is the fact that, by retaining Farage’s services, LBC shows that it isn’t either.

Robert Philpot is a contributing editor to Progress, and writes the weekly Last Word column. He tweets at @Robert_Philpot

