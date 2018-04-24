I should not be worried for my friends’ lives

Stephen Lawrence Day is a welcome memorial, but it glosses over the systemic change we need to tackle knife crime, writes Kemi Butt

Living in inner city London as a young black woman has allowed me to see the true hardships we face as a city plagued by an increase in knife crime. It has also given me an insight into why gang culture has surged in the last decade and what methods I believe could be implemented to reduce the number of fatalities in the capital.

Brixton is my home and used to have a real sense of community – not as gentrified and pretentious as it is now. One thing it has always had, though, is a negative reputation and it is still sometimes perceived as a no-go zone for outsiders.

Socially deprived urban areas such as Brixton are subject to a domino effect of deprivation, one of the leading causes of illegal activity and organised crime in poorer communities. It is extremely hard for working class families already living in communities where gang culture plays a prominent role. Many parents who may lack experience or educational qualifications are forced into lower income jobs, which affects where they are able to live. This leads to the ghettoisation of working class families, with children attending local schools which are often under extreme pressure. Many then leave schools with poor qualifications and other skills – transmitting the lack of opportunity across generations. This often leads to low paying work and involvement in criminal activity.

My educational background is not dissimilar to what I have just described. I went to a state secondary school on the outskirts of Brixton, where 90 per cent of the pupils were from an African or Caribbean background. The school served a catchment where around 40 per cent of pupils received free school meals, most of whom came from single parent households.

The primary school I went to was very different. It was predominantly white and middle class, and a large number of pupils had access to private tuition and other after school activities. This was not the case at my secondary school where fewer than a third of the students I knew were involved in an after-school club or had music lessons.

Outside the formal education system, the other institution that plays a big role in the lives of young people is the family. Many African-Caribbean families are single parent households where there is no father figure. Often, young boys will turn to their peers in the neighbourhood to provide a sense of direction, which can be dangerous if they are already involved in gang culture.

Speaking to boys in the area gave me a better understanding about why they think there has been a rise in knife crime. They told me they perceived being in a gang was considered to ‘cool’, and gave them an opportunity to feel respected. To them it felt like an ‘invisible shield’, where their friends became a second family that protected them and made them feel safe. We also spoke about less reported crimes, like selling drugs – which was seen as both a means to get by and as instant cash. As one boy said: ‘why work a month for one paycheck, when I can get one a day?’

Many young boys who carry knives also do it for ‘protection’. People who do not feel threatened in the area they live, or who do not experience the same struggles as these young people, cannot understand the hostility black boys experience everyday. Imagine not knowing if your mum will be able to pay the rent this month; if you’ll be homeless come the end of it. Imagine not being able to go to another part of the area you live in because it’s the territory of a rival gang. Imagine walking around with the fear that any day could be your last. This is daily life for many people. When we spoke about selling drugs to get by it became clear why it happens ­– who wouldn’t want to help their mum?

Even when young people make it to university it can seem like the odds are stacked against them. Despite the support offered by the government and universities, it is still seen as unaffordable to those who come from low income families especially those who want to attend a university away from home – especially as they are more likely to have caring responsibilities for younger siblings or elderly relatives. And, with the competition for entry-level professional jobs, it is unsurprising young people from my area are left behind.

When I, after a year of attendance, decided university wasn’t for me it was a huge task to try and find a job. I was unemployed for four months and was attending on average three interviews a week. I was severely depressed and it was a huge strain on my confidence.

Despite my educational qualifications and experience I was still viewed as inexperienced and under-qualified. How much experience can a young person have? How can we make it in a job market if we lack the social connections needed to succeed?

Since the Conservatives came to power in 2010 there have been serious budget cuts in the police, in our schools, and in our local councils. The police will continue to face austerity with fewer police officers and £700m less a year to tackle crime. This will only make the problem of gang-related crime worse. Young people are already suspicious of the police, and the broken justice system means they often do not have appropriate consequences for their actions.

If prison is to be an effective deterrent, we need to stop rewarding bad behaviour. We also need our criminal justice system and our social services to be institutions of early intervention. The United States has a program where young people are sent to correctional facilities where they experience what an adult prison could be like in a controlled environment. Only two of the 17 young people that visited the prison in a documentary were involved in crime ten years on.

Culture also plays a role. Many people listen to a genre of music called ‘drill’ which is an opportunity for gang members to freestyle rap. It tends to glamorise carrying knives and guns, as well as selling drugs and a ‘gangsta’ lifestyle. These videos are usually uploaded onto YouTube where young children are able to access them and follow suit. Funnily enough, some of these drill artists have become quite commerically successful and they have concerts allowing them to ‘clean’ their once illegal earnings. The drill scene is where gang members can ‘smack’ talk their opposition – causing animosity between rival gangs and potentially more violence. YouTube and other online video outlets should join forces to block these videos, which glamourise illegal activity, from being uploaded. This will help limit their influence on younger children and remove the platform from rival gangs to ‘counter diss’.

I can agree that there has been a huge surge in the level of knife crime in London, but it has always been part of my everyday life. I know of people who have been stabbed and who have lost their life as a result, but they have not received media attention. It is only now that is has reached a critical point that the media cares. Why is that? We have to ask ourselves if it would be more newsworthy if it the victims were white and middle class.

There are a lot of things we could do differently to stop knife crime in its tracks but without central government funding I struggle to see how we can make a real difference. From the lack of funding for local services like community centres, to local police cuts and a lack of quality education, it is clear these issues do not start on our streets, but in our institutions. It is these institutions that are sorely in need of reform, not a ‘Stephen Lawrence Day’ to pay lip service to a neglected community.

Kemi Butt is finance and membership officer at Progress.

