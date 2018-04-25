Carwyn Jones: son of Wales

Carwyn Jones’ tenure as first minister is an inspiration to all of us, writes Mary Wimbury

It is fair to say that Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno was shell-shocked on Saturday afternoon. It had been a typical confident Carwyn Jones speech: jokes for the audience to enjoy, thanks and praise for colleagues and then more serious fare on opposing antisemitism and populism, followed by a review of Welsh Labour’s achievements in government. Fairness was the theme that ran through the speech. Surely, he was now about to move on to what was planned for the coming year – and in a way he was. But as he started to talk about how recent events had placed a strain on his family, you could have heard a pin drop as the realisation dawned on the audience. Then he said it: ‘this will be the last conference I address as party leader’. At this point it is fair to say my eyes became a little damp; and they were not the only ones.

🎙 Listen to the speech

Carwyn Jones has not just been first minister of Wales: he has overseen the development of devolution of full lawmaking powers in the assembly following the 2011 referendum. He was elected leader in 2009 on the promise of making education a priority. But he has also had the unenviable task of overseeing the management of austerity imposed from Westminster while seeking to improve public services for Welsh residents. He has also always maintained focus on being a business-friendly government: recognising that Wales needs to generate wealth as well as spending it. It is, therefore, no accident that local government has not been cut to the same extent as in England. He has also been prepared to tell hard truths, as he did in what we now know was his last leader’s speech to Welsh Labour conference, calling out those who seek easy answers, as well as urging us to connect with emotions rather than just relying on facts when campaigning.

Jones has shown the difference between a Labour government in Wales and a Tory government in Westminster. Nothing illustrates this more than his interventions to save our steel industry. His credibility in promoting Welsh business meant he had the gravitas to develop a productive relationship with Tata Steel and the ability to put Welsh government money on the table. Moreover, throughout the Brexit referendum he was keen to engage with voters and understand their frustrations. Now, he is clear that it’s vital to work to get the best deal possible to safeguard jobs in Wales.

Whoever follows Carwyn Jones will have big shoes to fill – literally. As a 2015 general election candidate I remember visiting Surf Snowdonia, then under construction and they were only able to offer us size 11 wellies. I remember he strode purposefully around the site asking intelligent questions while I concentrated on keeping the wellies on and not falling over!

This constant push for progress has characterised his leadership for almost nine years and we should thank him for all he has done for both our party and our country. As he concluded on Saturday: Cymru am byth, Llafur Cymru am byth, Wales forever, Welsh Labour forever.

Mary Wimbury is a member of the Progress strategy board, former PPC and a candidate for Labour’s NEC. She tweets @MaryWimbury

Photo: By National Assembly For Wales / Cynulliad Cymru profile (Flickr) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons