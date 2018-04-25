For foxes’ sake

Animals did not ask for Brexit, writes Ian Cawsey

Last year, as the House of Commons debated the European Union withdrawal bill, Green member of parliament Caroline Lucas tabled an amendment to ensure that EU animal sentience provision would be incorporated into British law. This reasonable suggestion was voted down, leading to a huge social media campaign which ended up being the most participated political issue of 2017 – and resulted in a quick change of heart by the government.

So, while this definitely proves that the effect of Brexit on animals is something the public are interested in, it also begs the question: will the outcomes be better or worse for animals?

At one level there are opportunities. As an independent country the United Kingdom can, theoretically, bring in whatever levels of animal protection it wishes. No need for long EU meetings thrashing out deals that suit 27 other countries. But equally the UK is not going to live in splendid isolation post Brexit. We will need to work and trade with countries everywhere and the history of trying to promote animal welfare through trade deals is not a great one.

And while there is much media coverage of the need to create a solution that deals with the UK-EU border in Ireland, it is, perhaps, less understood that a huge number of animal movements over this border happen routinely. Yet there is no evidence of anything in the pipeline to deal with that if an agreement is not made. I attended a recent meeting with government officials from both Ireland and the UK. They pointed out that at one level it is as basic as popular dog walks that cross and recross the border, to farmers with a livelihood to make. While everyone talks about the common sense agreement that will work for both countries, no one has yet shown how it can be achieved.

Brexit will also mean leaving various EU schemes. The Trade Control and Expert System (TRACES) ensures animal regulations are compiled with and is only available to EU member states. We will no longer be part of the European Chemicals Agency or the European Centre for the Validation for Alternative Methods which could mean more animals in duplicate animal testing and slow down the development of non-animal alternatives.

Perhaps of most concern is the possibility of the UK simply falling out of the EU with no transition or ongoing agreements. The backstop of a reversion to World Trade Organisation rules would open the door the real possibility of a race to the bottom on animal standards.

Of course, the government says it intends to improve animal welfare. Leaving the common agricultural policy means it could fund farmers based on better welfare standards and creating a better environment for wildlife to flourish in. It is all part of a mixed bag of possible outcomes that stretch from real improvements to huge retrograde steps for animals.

What is important is that Labour ensures that animals are not simply forgotten in all the many Brexit issues still to be resolved. Where the government talks a good game it should be held to account to deliver on its words and be supported when it does the right thing. Animals did not ask for Brexit and they should not suffer because of it. We can all play a part by making sure our own elected representatives understand these issues and resolve to act on them before the Brexit deal is set in stone.

Ian Cawsey is UN ambassador for the Donkey Sanctuary and a former member of parliament. He tweets @iancawsey.

