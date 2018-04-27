Regulation, Regulation, Regulation: why the case for keeping people safe at work is as important as ever

This Workers’ Memorial Day is a reminder that we must continue for campaign for safer workplaces, writes Mike Clancy

When we think about the changing world of work, some trends that dominate the discussion. Automation, artificial intelligence, and big data are inescapable, and rightly so given their potential to revolutionise the economy. Yet, there are other trends which are too often simply assumed to be true. One of these is that the world of work will continue to get safer and safer.

Now it is certainly true that many of the unsafe practices that spurred the formation of the union movement in the nineteenth century have almost disappeared. Largely speaking we no longer send people down mines, and the dangers posed by substances such as asbestos are much better understood. But there are other, often less obvious, dangers that have emerged as the jobs we do have changed. For example, within Prospect’s membership we have people who work with highly radioactive substances, dangerous chemicals, and on film sets with dozens of potentially fatal hazards (although not often at the same time). Many of these jobs simply did not exist even twenty years ago – demonstrating the vital importance of challenging the often unconscious assumption that the jobs of the future will necessarily be safer than those they replace.

Because the simple truth is that there are still far too many people who go to work in the morning and never come back home. The number may have fallen over time, but any workplace deaths are unacceptable. Worker’s Memorial Day is our opportunity to commemorate those who have lost their lives at work, to reflect on our mission, and to recommit ourselves to fighting for the highest possible health and safety standards in every workplace.

Central to this fight is to focus on the importance of regulation. We know that the right regulation, properly enforced, saves lives on a daily basis by preventing overly dangerous practices. But there are still those who protest that regulation represents an intolerable burden of businesses, and that what is needed is a bonfire of ‘red tape’.

The Brexit vote has brought this argument to the fore in recent months as many of the most ardent architects of that vote salivate at the prospect of tearing up swathes of European Union regulation. This should be a wake-up call for our movement. Defeating the siren calls of deregulation and rebuilding the case for smart regulation will be a major challenge for the union movement in the months and years ahead.

Prospect are ideally placed to make this case. Our members are heavily involved in regulation in a range of sectors, from the Health and Safety Executive, the Animal and Plant Health Agency to the Office for Nuclear Regulation. In fact, everyone in the country will come into contact with something regulated by a Prospect member on a daily basis.

We know that effective health and safety always comes down to the investment of time and resource both by employers and in the regulatory bodies themselves, and this will be key to driving our future campaigning. There is no point setting up a regulator if it is understaffed, under-resourced, and unable to effectively hold bad employers accountable.

This applies both to those jobs that exist today, and to the emerging technologies that will require innovative new forms of regulation in the future. On Worker’s Memorial Day we rightly remember those who have gone before us in this struggle in order to renew our determination to continue to strive for better and safer workplaces. The world of work may be changing at a rapid pace, but the need for effective trade unions to campaign to keep people safe remains as true today as it has ever been.

Mike Clancy is General Secretary of Prospect he tweets at @mikeclancy1

