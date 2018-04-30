Corbyn’s countryside challenge

Jeremy Corbyn wants to create a Labour party based on community activism, but can he make this work in the countryside, asks Martyn Sloman

Without question, the Labour party is undergoing dramatic changes at local level under Jeremy Corbyn. Momentum was the first to understand the power of social media and it galvanised online communities to support him. This translated into a crushing defeat for Owen Smith when he challenged for the leadership (with the endorsement of the parliamentary Labour party), in September 2016. This support means that Corbyn is now effective is re-organising the party as he sees fit.

Corbyn has always been explicit about what he would like to see happen. Labour should transform itself by breaking away from the ‘top-down centralisation of the New Labour years’ and become a mass movement that is a vehicle for community empowerment. A new community organising unit was established in January to help build alliances beyond the party so that is becomes ‘a social movement rooted in communities’.

My question is simple. Do those who are committed to this model of politics understand the nature of community? And, more importantly, can they understand how communities work outside metropolitan areas? The images the party often uses to illustrate community work are those of foodbanks in big cities. While this is worthy work, it does not represent the challenges facing many other communities in the United Kingdom.

A personal milestone has caused me to reflect on this shift in emphasis. I have now lived in a village in North Norfolk for just over 17 years. This is the longest period in my life that I have lived in the same place –just overtaking the 17 years spent living in Upper Holloway, in Corbyn’s constituency of Islington North. Holloway was full of activism – particularly on the issue of housing– and there were often links between politics and social life in the area. For example, in my time the local Labour party established the Red Rose Club, a drinking haunt in Finsbury Park which continued to exist for twenty years.

✉ Sign up to our daily roundup email

There is a very active community in North Norfolk, but it takes a very different form. On a recent Saturday in April my wife and I held a coffee morning at our home to support our village Church – which, incidentally, makes a significant contribution to the local food bank. Over 50 people attended the coffee morning and enjoyed the relaxed community event, which was also an effective fundraiser. In the afternoon I went on to a game at Holt Rugby club where I write the match report for the local paper and the following day was called on to volunteer to assist the club in organising the mini-rugby tournament. With 175 teams from 11 counties involved, it required a massive organisational effort from club volunteers.

This form of community action will come as no surprise to anyone who has lived in the countryside. Yet, in its ambitions to become a community-led social movement, is the Labour party ready to embrace rural life?

One product of Corbyn’s ascent to the leadership is the dominance of my local Labour party by Momentum. The opportunity to join easily and cheaply online meant that membership has trebled from 2015 to now. In January the local Labour party explored the transformation process towards the vision of Labour as a social movement. It conducted a survey of members, which included the following questions: are you currently involved or have links to any community organisations based in North Norfolk? If yes do you feel that Labour party Members could contribute to these groups? The survey was doubtless well intended, but I did suppress a wry smile at the incongruity of the local Momentum gang turning up with their literature on the touchline at the Rugby Club. However that is not the point. The point was found at the end of the report: ‘only ten people replied to our recent members’ survey, so it’s impossible to draw any generalisations from these results’.

It may be difficult to generalise, but there is a clear lesson to be learnt here. The nature of participation in both community activity and in leftwing politics has changed significantly. The agricultural workers who created the party in Norfolk integrated their regular social activity with their political thinking. Now all that is required is a banner on your Facebook account. The Corbyn model of online activism will not work here. Unless Momentum and Corbyn find a way of tapping into ‘analogue’ communities, they are unlikely to find success.

–––––

Martyn Sloman is a member of Progress. He tweets @Martyn_Sloman and blogs at Lefty Old Man

–––––

Photo