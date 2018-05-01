Review – The People Vs. Democracy: Why Our Freedom Is in Danger and How to Save It

Liberal democracy is under threat. Claudia Chwalisz examines Yascha Mounk’s comprehensive account of why this is the case, and the steps we could take to save it

There are ordinary times, where history slows to a crawl. And then there are extraordinary times, where political stakes are existential. Yascha Mounk opens his new book, The People Vs. Democracy, by arguing that we are currently living through the latter – an exceptional moment of upheaval after decades of tensions simmering below the surface. He questions ‘the very survival of liberal democracy’ on page three. No small claim.

Mounk’s central thesis is that for too long, we have assumed that ‘liberalism’ and ‘democracy’ go unquestioningly hand-in-hand. Instead, he posits that liberal democracy is coming apart in two ways.

Some countries, such as Hungary, Poland and Turkey, are illiberal democracies, where independent institutions, the rule of law and the protection of minorities are undermined while electoral practices remain intact.

Other countries, such as those in the European Union, are experiencing undemocratic liberalism, whereby liberal institutions are preserved, but elites are unresponsive and ‘less wiling to cede to the views of the people’.

He calls this dual phenomenon a ‘populist moment’. But while great length is given to definitions of liberalism and democracy, a definition of populism is notably absent until page 200, limited to a thin explanation.

The most original contribution The People Vs. Democracy makes to democracy literature is found in the crisis section. There is a great deal of research showing that people have become less and less trusting in politics and government over the decades. Drawing on the World Values Survey, Mounk highlights research conducted by himself and Roberto Stefan Foa which counters some intuitions. It turns out the young are less likely than the old to consider it essential to live in a democracy. Moreover, citizens of all ages are increasingly open to authoritarian alternatives. Ultimately, ‘the young won’t save us’.

This is where Mounk turns to three sets of remedies – inclusive patriotism, fixing the economy and renewing civic faith. It is admirable that a good third of the book focuses on solutions but it was disappointing to not come across any new ideas.

The idea of ‘inclusive patriotism’ to counter ‘exclusive nationalism’ has long been advocated by those on the centre-left. However, Mounk sticks to surface-level propositions such as a ‘truly liberal integration policy’ without going into much depth. He mentions Canada as a good example but makes no mention of the various policies and institutions that warrant its place.

Ideas in both the economy and civic education sections – including taxing higher earners and the most profitable corporations, lowering the cost of housing, improving productivity, redesigning the welfare state, and reducing gerrymandering and the role of money in politics – have been advocated ad infinitum. Detail on how these are to be achieved, however, would have been welcome.

Mounk’s book offers a comprehensive analysis of the twin problems facing liberal democracy across the globe. It convincingly argues why it is under greater threat than at any time in the past few decades – an extraordinary moment indeed. Complacency is a risk.

Claudia Chwalisz is author of The People’s Verdict: Adding Informed Citizen Voices to Public Decision-making, and The Populist Signal: Why Politics and Democracy Need to Change. She tweets @ClaudiaChwalisz

