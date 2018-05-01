Trans rights: the next frontier for equality

Richard Angell and Stephanie Lloyd speak to trans rights activist and Labour NEC candidate Heather Peto about her experiences of discrimination, making the law fairer, and Tom Daley’s Commonwealth comments.
You can also download the episode on iTunes here.
Further reading:
Join LGBT Labour’s Trans Allies Network
UNISON: How to be a good trans ally
Stonewall research on experiences of trans people
Sign the petition for every nation and region to have a representative on Labour’s NEC
