Review – Rise: How Jeremy Corbyn Inspired the Young to Create a New Socialism

Young people may form the base of Jeremy Corbyn’s movement, but he will need to broaden his appeal if he wants to win, writes Emma Bean

Liam Young’s book is a useful insight into Jeremy Corbyn’s political project, focussed down to its effect in the 2017 general election, which has been broadly under-analysed. We know that Brexit led to a reordering of political norms – with ‘Remain’ voting areas swinging hard behind Labour and against a Tory hard Brexit. His book’s purpose is to describe the youth impact in the election, and Corbyn’s ability to enthuse this demographic.

One of the issues with this premise, though, is that the most thorough analysis of the 2017 general election, and its unexpectedly good outcome for Labour, is that it was not quite the result of a youthquake. Rather, it was sort-of young voters, those still in private rent, and those below the median voter age whose swing to Labour really mattered. Truly young voters were clearly more enthused by Labour’s offer in 2017 than they were in 2015, or perhaps they were just more put off the Conservatives in the latter election, but they alone were not the boost to Labour’s fortune that delivered the gains of June 2017. However, this book was written before the demographic analysis were fully in the public domain.

To say that the Labour leader’s main sell is primarily for the young is to undersell it. The potential appeal of the Labour party at the moment is so much broader. Corbyn’s leadership has enthused young members – any campaign day at the moment proves this so clearly. The Tories laidback approach to keeping other traditional key voter groups on side continues to provide Labour with opportunities. It is not just the much maligned ‘dementia tax’ of the last election – it is the slash and burn approach to so many vital public services which our most vulnerable citizens, pensioners included, rely upon.

Labour is leading the way in so many of the battlegrounds of politics at the moment. Whether it be on digital, which is leaving the Tories quaking in our wake, or in our ability to flood seats with committed and impassioned activists, which has left high profile Tories such as Iain Duncan Smith texting their colleagues asking for backup, they are on the backfoot.

The longer the Tories remain in power, the greater the potential there is for Labour, and Corbynism, to reshape this country. Let us hope that the books that are written after the next general election tell us the tale of how Labour swept to power and delivered a government.

Emma Bean is welfare officer of London Young Labour and a former staff writer at LabourList. She tweets @emmalbeanie

