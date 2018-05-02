Taxation, taxation, taxation: new policies for a new economy

If we want to be truly progressive in government, we have to tackle the tangled web of taxation policy, writes Steve Macey

Tax is the elephant in the room when it comes to setting the policy agenda. It may be an area in vital need of reform – much of the tax system is inconsistent and archaic – but, unsurprisingly, it has been an issue that successive governments have failed to address. Yet, this inaction cannot continue. Ongoing deficits, the rise of automation and growing inequality requires the development of a distinctive centre-left approach the is both intellectually credible and popular.

Just as Labour was able to reframe the issues of crime and education, we need to create an equivalent narrative for tax. This narrative would underpin an ambitious agenda to reinvent progressive taxation for the 21st century, an agenda which requires challenging several prevailing ideas.

We need a substantial shift away from taxing employment and business activity towards taxing ownership and consumption. The signature policy should be the abolition of national insurance contributions, an additional income tax, which reduces take home pay, and makes employing humans more expensive than tax-deductible robots.

Taxes on land and property should increase due to their increasing contribution to inequality, as well as being more growth-friendly than taxing business and employment. A land value tax would incentivise productive economic activity on idle land sat on by developers speculating on a price rise. There would be a number of political obstacles to this in a country with such high concentration of land ownership but replacing the highly unpopular council tax and business rates could be used to gain popular approval for such a move.

The abolition of business rates should also form part of a new approach to taxing enterprise. Recent decades have seen an undue focus on company profit tax rates with cross-party support for continual reductions to encourage investment and attract business support. This is despite their limited relevance compared to business rates for most businesses, particularly start ups and the self-employed.

The abolition of NICs and business rates would reduce costs on entrepreneurial activity, making it easier to create successful businesses. This could form part of a new approach to attracting business support, focussing on small and medium enterprises enabling export-led growth rather than the ‘prawn cocktail circuit’ of the city.

In addition to shifting the tax burden from employment and business activity to land and property, we need to think again about consumption taxes. There is a lazy assumption amongst progressives that VAT is a ‘Tory Tax’, having a regressive impact by charging all the same tax on the same item.

Since consumption rises with income, the truth is far more complicated, with the wealthier paying more VAT. Taxing consumption is particularly effective for taxing the ‘low-income wealthy’ such as those thriving on inheritances, family support, property or savings. Net progressivity depends on how such government revenue is used, such as income support for low earners to effectively compensate them for higher VAT.

A radical move would be to increase VAT to 25 per cent and most importantly to apply it on all products. The ‘omnishambles’ budget of 2012 showcased the sheer absurdity of exempting pasties and sausage rolls from tax, meaning you and I subsidise them, whilst fish and chips and equivalents were taxable. In addition to upgrading benefits, there is a case for state provision of products which are essential, for example, sanitary towels and tampons.

Reducing exemptions and expanding the tax base is vital for income tax too. Reliefs for buy-to-let, ISAs, charitable donations and particularly the exemption of the main home from capital gains tax are highly expensive and regressive tax policies.

Yet, the personal allowance is the best example of recent tax policy failure. Successive governments have displayed faux-progressive credentials by increasing the personal allowance on the basis it supports the worst off in society. Yet, the universality of the allowance is spread across the population, giving an individual on £90,000 an £898 tax cut. It is thus hard to envisage a less cost-effective approach to helping the low paid. We should remove the personal allowance and use the substantial revenues to abolish NICs and upgrade in-work benefits.

To conclude, tax reform is a vital but overlooked pillar of our agenda at a time when the Conservatives are losing support. A bold approach to reinventing progressive taxation can make us in the Labour party the leaders when it comes to progressive ideas.

Steve Macey is an economist. He tweets @SteveMacey1985

