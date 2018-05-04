The Last Word: telling tales

Amber Rudd may have fallen on her sword, but it is clear immigration is one area where the rot is systemic, writes Robert Philpot

Few will shed a tear over the departure this week of Amber Rudd. The former home secretary’s handling of the scandalous treatment of ‘Windrush generation’ migrants has been woefully inept, and her ability to command confidence as the person ultimately responsible for securing Britain’s borders shot through.

It would be wrong, though, to place sole responsibility for what has unfolded in recent weeks on her shoulders alone.

As has been repeatedly noted, the policy of creating a ‘hostile environment’ for illegal migrants was Theresa May’s. Her continuing obsession with meeting the Tories’ crude 2010 promise to drive down immigration to the ‘tens of thousands’ has had multiple pernicious effects. Indeed, only this week it was revealed that the prime minister has fought off attempts by other ministers to allow more desperately needed doctors from overseas to enter Britain to ease NHS staff shortages. It has also emerged that the Home Office may have falsely accused thousands of foreign students of faking their proficiency in English and ordered them to leave the country, with some detained and made homeless as a result.

In May’s use of the issue of immigration to further her efforts to become Tory leader – epitomised by what one Daily Telegraph journalist labelled her ‘awful, ugly, misleading, cynical and irresponsible’ speech to the party’s 2015 conference – the seeds of the Windrush scandal were sown.

But May was hardly a rogue agent in the Cameron government. The net migration target to which she doggedly stuck was one pushed by the former prime minister long after he knew it was unobtainable. He, too, played the immigration card, returning to the subject again and again and again during his first term in office in order to shore up the Tories’ right flank. At times, his own ministers struggled to back up Cameron’s spurious claims with hard statistics.

Even Tories with supposedly liberal views on immigration, such as Michael Gove and Boris Johnson (who last week repeated his previous calls for an amnesty for migrants who are in the United Kingdom illegally), showed no compunction about fronting a Leave campaign which, in the words of the foreign secretary’s own deputy, ‘stirred up’ concerns about migration.

Nor did this race to the right on immigration find much by way of opposition from Labour. As the former Labour leader’s adviser, Stewart Wood, conceded last week, Ed Miliband was wrong to order his MPs not to oppose May’s 2014 immigration bill; an act which has been widely blamed for putting her ‘hostile environment’ policy into law. Miliband’s crass approach – symbolised by the party’s appalling ‘controls on immigration’ mugs and its election pledge to limit in-work benefits to European Union migrants – was both unprincipled and, predictably, politically unconvincing.

But, as Anthony Wells of YouGov recently suggested public attitudes towards immigration have always been more nuanced than the sloganeering deployed at Westminster. Yes, most voters think immigration levels are too high, but, argues Wells, ‘if you ask about different types of immigration, or immigration from different parts of the world, it suggests that there are many sorts of immigration that the British public are quite relaxed about, or even that people positively welcome’. In direct contrast to the prime minister’s own position, for instance, over 70 per cent of voters support current or increased levels of foreign students paying to study at UK universities, or migrants coming to work in the NHS.

Politicians often suggest they are simply responding to the electorate’s concerns on immigration. That may well be true, but voters deserve a better debate than they have been subjected to for the past decade.

Keeping up with the Cohens

Donald Trump’s reality TV show-style presidency undoubtedly has a dizzying array of entertaining characters and plot twists. On Thursday, we learned that, despite his previous denials, the president reimbursed the $130,000 his lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid to porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election; a payment intended to prevent her disclosing details of an alleged affair with Trump.

Unsurprisingly, viewers are hooked on the White House soap opera. ‘You can’t outdo the Trump era for drama. The real world is now delivering what every screenwriter can only hope to deliver,’ says CNN’s former boss.

There is, though, a real price to be paid for what the Washington Post’s EJ Dionne terms ‘the Trumpian circus’ – and it is one paid by those least able to afford it. As he argued this week: ‘In a normal environment, the Republican Congress’s assault on food-stamp recipients, the administration’s waivers allowing states to erode Medicaid coverage, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson’s proposed rent increases for some of the country’s poorest people would be front and center in the news. But poor people lack the media cachet of Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen or a president who rants uncontrollably over the phone to his favorite Fox News show or to a crowd of enthusiasts.’

Horrible histories

David Davis’ grasp of history is no better than his command of the detail of the Brexit negotiations he is supposedly overseeing. Last month, the Brexit secretary suggested that Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar – the leader of the Fine Gael party – was in the pocket of Sinn Féin. ‘Sinn Féin and Fine Gael—I think the secretary of state must have been away the day they did Irish history at school,’ commented the former EU commissioner and Tory Cabinet minister, Chris Patten, drily during the debate on the withdrawal bill in the House of Lords this week.

Robert Philpot is a contributing editor to Progress, and writes the weekly Last Word column. He tweets at @Robert_Philpot

