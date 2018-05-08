LIVE SPECIAL: What’s it like to be a Labour activist?

John O’Farrell talks to Alison McGovern and Conor Pope about decades of campaigning for the Labour party and his memoirs of being an activist, Things Can Only Get Better and his new book, Things Can Only Get Worse?.
You can also download the episode on iTunes here.
Further reading:
Buy Things Can Only Get Worse? here
Sophie Francis-Cansfield reviews Things Can Only Get Worse? for Progress magazine
