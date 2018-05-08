Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
LIVE SPECIAL: What’s it like to be a Labour activist?

May 8, 2018
John O’Farrell talks to Alison McGovern and Conor Pope about decades of campaigning for the Labour party and his memoirs of being an activist, Things Can Only Get Better and his new book, Things Can Only Get Worse?.

Buy Things Can Only Get Worse? here

Sophie Francis-Cansfield reviews Things Can Only Get Worse? for Progress magazine

 

