Progress | Centre-left Labour politics
Podcast

A custom-made deal for Britain?

Progress
May 15, 2018
1 min read

32. A custom-made deal for Britain?

Could Tory splits over the customs union give progressives the opportunity to set the agenda – and what would that look like? Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Richard Angell discuss that – as well as the new LabourSay campaign to give members a say on Brexit at conference – with Wolverhampton North East MP Emma Reynolds.

You can also download the episode on iTunes here.

Further reading:

Sign up to the campaign to give Labour members a say on Brexit at LabourSay.EU https://www.laboursay.eu/

‘She liked people, and they liked her in return’ – Robert Philpot on Tessa Jowell

Will Dry on why we need a People’s Vote

The New European Podcast

Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.

It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.

Our work depends on you.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Progress

is a movement of centre-left Labour members.

View all posts

You may also like

Section: Web exclusive

Why we need a People’s Vote

For Brexit to be democratic, we must give the public a say on the final deal, writes Will Dry Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against...

Will Dry
3 min read

Sign up to our daily roundup email

int(0)