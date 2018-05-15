32. A custom-made deal for Britain?
Could Tory splits over the customs union give progressives the opportunity to set the agenda – and what would that look like? Conor Pope, Alison McGovern and Richard Angell discuss that – as well as the new LabourSay campaign to give members a say on Brexit at conference – with Wolverhampton North East MP Emma Reynolds.
You can also download the episode on iTunes here.
Further reading:
Sign up to the campaign to give Labour members a say on Brexit at LabourSay.EU https://www.laboursay.eu/
‘She liked people, and they liked her in return’ – Robert Philpot on Tessa Jowell
Will Dry on why we need a People’s Vote
Progressive centre-ground Labour politics does not come for free.
It takes time, commitment and money to build a fight against the forces of conservatism. If you value the work Progress does, please support us by becoming a member, subscriber or donating.
Our work depends on you.