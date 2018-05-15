In conversation with Peter Mandelson

Join us as our ‘In conversation’ series continues with Peter Mandelson. Peter is a current member of the House of Lords and former secretary of state for business, innovation and skills, secretary of state for Northern Ireland, secretary of state for trade and an EU commissioner. He will be reflecting on this vast experience as he discusses the future of UK trade.

🗓 Monday 4 June

📍 House of Commons

⏰ 6.30pm-8.00pm

The series is bringing together interesting people from across the labour movement to discuss their roles and ideas for the future of the centre-left.

