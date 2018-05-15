Progress | Centre-left Labour politics

In conversation with Peter Mandelson

May 15, 2018
Join us as our ‘In conversation’ series continues with Peter Mandelson. Peter is a current member of the House of Lords and former secretary of state for business, innovation and skills, secretary of state for Northern Ireland, secretary of state for trade and an EU commissioner. He will be reflecting on this vast experience as he discusses the future of UK trade.

🗓 Monday 4 June
📍 House of Commons
 6.30pm-8.00pm

The series is bringing together interesting people from across the labour movement to discuss their roles and ideas for the future of the centre-left.

Get your free ticket here

