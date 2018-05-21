In conversation with Amelia Showalter

Progress are delighted to host an exclusive in conversation breakfast with former director of digital analytics for the 2012 Obama election campaign, Amelia Showalter. Amelia will be sharing her insights from the Obama campaign, as well as talking about the power of technology in politics, and the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

You can read an interview with Amelia from our magazine here.

